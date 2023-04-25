Northwest Bank Appoints Gregory Betchkal as Chief Risk Officer

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, today announced the appointment of Gregory Betchkal as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. With more than 35 years of risk management experience in the financial services sector, Betchkal will oversee Northwest's enterprise risk management program.

"As a senior risk and compliance executive in the banking industry, Greg brings extensive knowledge and expertise to this critical leadership position," said Louis J. Torchio, president and chief executive officer, Northwest Bank. "Greg's leadership, guidance and counsel in this critical position will further strengthen our comprehensive enterprise risk management program. We are pleased to welcome him to Northwest Bank."

Of his new opportunity, Betchkal said, "I am proud to join the Northwest Bank team and look forward to continuing to expand and enhance our capabilities in mitigating risk to the bank and protecting our customers."

In his role, Betchkal will oversee Northwest's risk management operations, including managing, identifying, evaluating and reporting on all external and internal risks for the organization. As a key member of the executive leadership team, Betchkal will work alongside others in executive management to lead and manage an overall enterprise risk program for the bank.

Prior to joining Northwest, Betchkal most recently served as Chief Risk Officer at Bread Financial Holdings, Inc., where he led enterprise risk management for the parent company and two banks with combined assets of more than $23 billion. He also served previously in key risk leadership roles at KeyBank and Citibank.

Betchkal earned a bachelor's degree in Politics from Fairfield University, in Fairfield, Connecticut, and a juris doctorate degree from The Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law in Columbus, Ohio.

Betchkal currently resides in New Albany, Ohio with his wife Susan and three children.

About Northwest Bank

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. Northwest currently operates 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. As of December 31, 2022, total assets were $14,113,324. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

