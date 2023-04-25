Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Cheelee (CHEEL) on April 25, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CHEEL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a short video platform with GameFi mechanics, Cheelee (CHEEL) incentivizes users for the time they spend on viewing the feed. Its native token CHEEL was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 25, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Cheelee

In today's world, users spend an average of 2.5 hours daily on social networks, yet they get nothing for it. Cheelee is a short video platform with GameFi mechanics that incentivizes all users for watching the feed. With Cheelee, short video lovers not only enjoy their favourite content, but get their valuable time and attention monetized.

The idea of paying regular users for their time spent in the app ascends to the Attention Economy framework, first introduced by Nobel prize winner Herbert A. Simon. Following his ideas, Cheelee puts its users in the forefront, compensating them for the great value they add to the platform - their attention. Therefore, the platform shares the revenue earned from in-app ads, brand collaboration and many more with its users.

The UX-process is plain and simple, so everyone can start watching their favorite content with Cheelee, even those who never had a touch with blockchain. Everything needed to start earning is to download the app, sign up and receive the free Starter NFT-glasses. Once this is done, users start getting LEE tokens as incentives for viewing their feeds. What's more, NFT-glasses have different rarity, and could be upgraded to earn even more incentives in LEE.

Cheelee relies on a well-balanced financial model, consequently, up to 40% of Cheelee's total revenue comes from the income sources not related to the NFT sales, like from advertising, in-app purchases and brand collaborations. What's even more important is almost unlimited market expansion potential, as Cheelee targets an entire social media audience worldwide, which equals 4.6 billion people. For instance, the audience of crypto users is only 320M people.

About CHEEL Token

The Cheelee financial model is based on two tokens - LEE, the utility token, and CHEEL, the governance token. CHEEL token allows users to level up their NFT glasses, and will be required for future features voting.

Based on BEP-20, CHEEL has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 0.2% is provided for strategic round 1, 0.15% is provided for strategic round 2, 0.05% is provided for private round, 0.125% is provided for community drop, 10% is allocated to the team, 28.625% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for liquidity, 38.1% is distributed as Cheelee incentives, 12.25% is reserved, and the remaining 0.5% is allocated to advisors.

CHEEL token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 25, 2023, investors who are interested in Cheelee can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

