Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in dictation solutions sold under the Philips brand, and Nuance have announced plans to take their cooperation to the next level. Nuance recommends Speech Processing Solutions as a preferred dictation and transcription workflow successor to their Legal and Professional Winscribe solution in the North American market, which will become end of life. This move was made to provide a future-proof platform as an alternative to secure business continuity for all Winscribe clients and allows for the best speech recognition experience with superior workflow functionalities.

Philips and Nuance announce next step in their long-standing global partnership

"Speech Processing Solutions is providing proven and critical expertise to help its clients efficiently advance to and maximise the benefits of cloud-based workflow solutions," says Diana Donahue at Nuance Communications. "We are pleased about their plans to transition legal and professional digital dictation users in the US to SpeechExec Enterprisepowered by Nuance's cloud-based Dragon technology. This will ensure customers are advancing beyond the limitations of legacy systems and achieve their business and organizational goals with proven, secure, and future-proof solutions.

Combining the best of both worlds

"We are extending our long-lasting partnership with Nuance further to combine our leading digital dictation and workflow solution with their best-in-class Dragon speech recognition. Together, we can support customers in working flexibly with front- or back-end speech recognition, their transcriptionists, or a combination, which allows for deferred correction. From mobile workflow solutions for all company sizes, to on-premise or cloud solutions, there is a right option for everyone," explains CEO of Speech Processing Solutions, Dr. Thomas Brauner.

Philips supports the migration of Winscribe clients

Winscribe clients will be led through a comprehensive migration process. "We have a track record of several decades of being a reliable dictation solution partner. Our experienced team of software experts is working directly together with Winscribe clients to ensure that even extensive migration projects go smoothly, and they can get back to work in no time," adds Dr. Brauner.

For more information on Philips voice workflow solutions, please visit: https://www.dictation.philips.com/products/workflow-software/

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software, such as Philips SpeechLive and Philips SpeechExec Enteprise, as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users' time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric, and profitable.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

