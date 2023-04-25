Allied OMS Expands in Michigan and California with Two New OMS Practices

Oral Surgery Associates in Michigan and Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgery in Northern Calif. join Allied OMS' Doctor Equity MSO platform

GRAND RAPIDS, MI and DALY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Allied OMS, the country's only doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization ("MSO") in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space, is pleased to announce that Oral Surgery Associates and Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgeryhave joined its growing platform of tier-one OMS practices, expanding Doctor Equity in Michigan and Northern California.

"We designed Allied OMS to create better alignment of interests between private practice and private equity," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "The doctors at Oral Surgery Associates and Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgery are leaders in their areas of specialization. We're committed to providing transparency into the management and strategic growth of their practices while safeguarding their long-term business and financial goals."

"It was important to me to choose a partner who understood and supported the future I envision for my practice," said Sam Khoury, DMD,founder of Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgery. "I'm able to join other best-in-class doctors in the Allied OMS platform, all of whom share the same goals of delivering superior patient care while driving practice growth."

Dr. Sam Khoury, founder of Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgery, has joined Allied OMS, expanding the MSOs footprint in Northern California.

"Allied OMS' unique Doctor Equity model enhances traditional MSO services by placing doctors in a majority of the governing board seats. This ensures that the management expertise of Allied OMS is aligned with a physician-led strategy for achieving the best clinical outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Brent Dingman, partner at Oral Surgery Associates.

Brent Dingman, DDS, partner at Oral Surgery Associates in Michigan, has joined Allied OMS' Doctor Equity platform.

Allied OMS now has a network of 46 doctors, serving patients out of 50 locations across 10 states, including California, Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership, email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids and Grandville, Mich. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons Bob Kintz, DDS, Brent Dingman, DDS, and Brett Bezak, DMD, MD, practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal. The team can also diagnose and treat facial injuries and TMJ disorders, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures. Dr. Kintz, Dr. Dingman and Dr. Bezak's staff are trained in assisting with I.V. sedation within their state-of-the-art office setting. Learn more at www.osagr.com/.

About Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgery

Located in Daly City, Calif., Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgery is led by Sam Khoury, DMD, David Tsang, DDS, MD, and Ashley Coffey, DDS. The team provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical care to patients across the Bay Area with expertise ranging from dental implants and bone grafting to wisdom tooth removal, facial pain, facial injuries, TMJ disorders, and the full range of dental extractions and cyst removals. The doctors utilize the most advanced surgical procedures, employ the latest techniques in pain control, and take a conservative approach to surgery. To learn more about Peninsula Center Dental Implants & Oral Surgery, visit www.pcdios.com.

Media Contact

Sara Weinberg

847-682-0802

Sweinberg@alliedoms.com

SOURCE: Allied OMS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751000/Allied-OMS-Expands-in-Michigan-and-California-with-Two-New-OMS-Practices