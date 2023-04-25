Trading will be suspended in AB Kauno energija shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AB Kauno energija shares (KNR1L, ISIN code LT0000123010) on 27-04-2023 until the Company's announcement. The trading will be suspended on the request of the Company due to the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders. Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius after the announcement of the Company on the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.