Balcony solar modules are becoming increasingly popular. TÜV, a technical inspection association in Germany, has come up wit tips to safely install and operate them.From pv magazine Germany Nobody knows exactly how many plug-in solar modules are currently installed in Germany. What is certain is that their number is increasing every day. In view of the high electricity prices, homeowners without their own roofs are resorting to these devices to lower their energy bills. In Germany, so-called "balcony solar modules" are currently allowed up to a size limit of 600 W. "In the best case scenario, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...