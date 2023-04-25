Recurly, Inc.: Subscription companies can now gain easy access to cross-platform subscription analytics

Recurly launches app management to solve a data gap for direct-to-consumer brands by delivering subscription analytics across app stores and web

LONDON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform, today announced the launch of app management within its platform. The new capability provides an easy connection to sync subscription data from Apple App Store and Google Play into Recurly, providing reliable cross-platform analytics. Further, it will allow customers to enhance key features like entitlements and revenue recognition to function across app stores and web .

"Subscription companies have struggled with limited visibility into subscriber data across app stores and web. Recurly app management standardizes data, provides cross-platform insights and enables revenue recognition for all subscriptions" says Dan Burkhart, co-founder and CEO at Recurly. "This enables our customers to better optimize their business across all platforms."

Real-time and reliable cross-platform analytics help subscription businesses optimize recurring revenue streams, improve the subscriber experience and increase efficiencies. Dashboards and reporting provide details such as total revenue by product, total billings, subscriber retention by cohort and similar analytics for better decision making. Finally, with cross-platform data, APIs and webhooks, critical features like entitlements, analytics, revenue recognition and automated workflows can happen across app stores and web.

"App stores are an important channel for many subscription-based businesses, providing a seamless subscriber journey; but it also creates a lack of visibility across app and web subscriber data," says Jonas Flodh, Chief Product Officer at Recurly. "Recurly app management offers a simple no-code/low-code configuration to activate and automate the data sync between app stores and Recurly, providing a single source of truth for vital subscription performance metrics and insights. According to Forbes , companies spend an average of 11% of their marketing budget on analytics, underscoring the importance of analytics in helping companies make data-driven decisions."

Recurly app management will enable the following features and benefits:

Easy, simple configuration to sync and standardize Apple App Store and Google Play subscription, subscriber and payment data into Recurly.

Cross-platform analytics measuring and comparing subscription performance, revenue and growth, coupled with cross-platform revenue recognition to automate ASC-606 and IFRS-15 compliance.

Cross-platform entitlement and process automation delivered through data, APIs, webhooks and exports to build and enhance workflows, increasing operational efficiencies.

"As a long time Recurly customer, Envato is excited to be a launch partner with their new integrations into Apple App Store and Google Play," says Daniel Lizio-Katzen, CEO of Placeit by Envato. "The Placeit team and I are really looking forward to being able to integrate subscriptions sold through the app stores directly into the cross-platform analytics offered by Recurly app management."

About Recurly

Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly's all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating subscription billing at scale by enabling teams to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Category-defining companies including Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social have chosen Recurly to manage billions of dollars in recurring revenues, future-proof their recurring billing and revenue management, and recover billions of dollars in lost revenue due to churn. Founded in 2009, Recurly is based in San Francisco, with offices in Boulder and London. For more information, visit https://recurly.com.

