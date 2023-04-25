Registration Now Open for ARMA International's InfoCon Conference 2023 Scheduled for October 9-11 in Detroit, MI

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Registration is now open for ARMA InfoCon 2023 scheduled for October 9-11, 2023 at the Huntington Place Convention Center, Detroit, MI. The event is produced by ARMA International (www.arma.org), the world's leading membership organization for records management, information management, and information governance professionals. Early bird registration rates, offering a $300 savings, are available at www.armainfocon.org.

"At ARMA InfoCon, records management professionals will find a wide range of development opportunities. From specialized panels and presentations led by top experts in the field, to interactive workshops that hone skills, this event has something for everyone. Whether just starting out in RIM/IG or already have 10+ years of experience, attending ARMA InfoCon will provide tools and insights needed to succeed," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International. "We invite professionals responsible for managing or governing their company's information assets, to join us for an unforgettable learning experience that will leave a lasting impact on their career and provide meaningful connections, growth, and knowledge."

The ARMA InfoCon education program offers expert presenters who will provide up-to-date strategies, best practices, and actionable insights to take back to an organization. The diverse line-up of educational sessions, including topics focused on Advanced Information Concepts, Creating Structure and Improving Process, DEI, Ethics, Information Forward (Advanced Technology), Information Fundamentals, Legal and E-Discovery, Professional Advancement, and Reducing Organizational Information Risk.

Sponsors of the event include Access Info Management, Belfor, Cadence Group, Cohasset Associates, Crowley Company, Exela Tech, Feith Systems, FileTrail, Gimmal, Gravity Union, iCompli/LegalRM, Information First, Infotel Corp, MCCi, NextScan, OPEX, Pagefreezer, Preservica, Proventeq, RecordPoint, RedEye, Reliance Information Consulting, Underground Vaults & Storage, and VRC.

InfoCon will offer the following Pre-Conference Workshops as well as one half day workshop:

Drafting IG Policies for Maximum Engagement (Full Day) - Explore the Interplay between IG policies and corporate culture and be shown a number of advanced techniques for drafting policies, standards, and procedures all aimed at encouraging buy-in from others and promoting compliance.

- Explore the Interplay between IG policies and corporate culture and be shown a number of advanced techniques for drafting policies, standards, and procedures all aimed at encouraging buy-in from others and promoting compliance. IGIM v2.0 (Full Day) - Take a deep dive into the changes to the IGIM v.1.2 model and in the information governance profession overall. Through the IGIM, learn how to connect various stakeholders of information governance; bridge policy and technology through common understanding and unified implementation; and advance a career as an information governance professional.

- Take a deep dive into the changes to the IGIM v.1.2 model and in the information governance profession overall. Through the IGIM, learn how to connect various stakeholders of information governance; bridge policy and technology through common understanding and unified implementation; and advance a career as an information governance professional. Microsoft 365 (Full Day) - Leave this workshop with an understanding of how retention and deletion work in M365; the records management solution capabilities; how to create a file plan for retention and deletion settings and actions, and when items should be marked as records; and how to publish and apply retention labels.

- Leave this workshop with an understanding of how retention and deletion work in M365; the records management solution capabilities; how to create a file plan for retention and deletion settings and actions, and when items should be marked as records; and how to publish and apply retention labels. Soup to Nuts-Everything You Wanted to Know about Developing a Records Retention Schedule (Full Day) - This session will cover lessons learned in reality as well as those that are traditionally discussed, including How to Begin - know the organization's schedule, sample communications, developing RRS project management materials, how to develop record series, elements to include on the RRS, citations - legal requirements, obtaining approvals, issuance and implementation.

- This session will cover lessons learned in reality as well as those that are traditionally discussed, including How to Begin - know the organization's schedule, sample communications, developing RRS project management materials, how to develop record series, elements to include on the RRS, citations - legal requirements, obtaining approvals, issuance and implementation. Professional Development for the Information Professional (Half Day) - In this interactive workshop, we'll present a framework for professional development, review the various records and information management bodies of knowledge, compare and contrast a number of different learning options available today including conferences, certifications, certificates, and microlearning, and share information about specific programs, providers, and options for financing professional development.

Full conference registration includes access to all three days of education sessions, access to three keynote presentations, breakfast and lunch each day, access to the Experience Hall and Sunday Night Welcome Reception as well as to the Experience Hall Pub Crawl, the VRC Welcome Party and a special event at the Henry Ford Museum.

The early bird rate, available through May 9, 2023, is $1349 for ARMA professional members and $1649 for ARMA associates and non-members. From May 10 - August 8, the cost will be $1649 for ARMA professional members and $1949 for ARMA associates and non-members. Regular pricing starting August 9 - on-site will be $1949 for ARMA professional members and $2249 for associate and non-members. A Keynote & Connect pass, which includes keynotes each day, access to the exhibit hall, the Welcome Reception, Experience Hall Pub Crawl and the VRC Welcome Reception is $599. There will also be an Evening Social Pass for $149. The full day pre-conference workshops are $699, and the half-day workshops are $399. For all registration information, click here.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: ARMA International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751050/Registration-Now-Open-for-ARMA-Internationals-InfoCon-Conference-2023-Scheduled-for-October-9-11-in-Detroit-MI