United Rentals, Inc.: New Employee Resource Groups Expand Safe Spaces at United Rentals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / United Rentals is committed to diversity, and to enabling every employee to bring their complete authentic self to work. "We envision United Rentals as an inclusive, empowered and safe workplace, where members of our team go home each day even better than they arrived," said Monica Rodriguez, director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Reinforcing those values are the company's employee resource groups (ERGs). These employee-led affinity groups create safe spaces for employees to have a voice and feel valued and respected.

The company recently carved out four new ERGs - Hispanic and Latin Advancement United (HOLA), LBTQIA+ United, Mental Wellness United and African and Black Heritage United - from an umbrella multicultural ERG called Together United. The need was clear, and the company was determined to be more inclusive to these historically marginalized groups

Some of the employees who stepped up to assume leadership positions in the new ERGs shared their visions.

HOLA United

Marina Conklin, consultant, national accounts, represents the HOLA (Building Hispanic & Latin Advancement) ERG.

"I'd like to tackle the stigma that we are just checking off a box in corporate America," said Conklin. Her first goal is to encourage anyone interested in joining HOLA to do so. She said the group plans to hold virtual events, share content on the company's internal web platform and highlight job advancement opportunities. "And of course, we'll share all the cultural love that makes up the fabric of our Latino/Hispanic heritage."

"I am honored and lucky to represent for this ERG," added Conklin. "There is a ton of diverse, excellent talent at United Rentals, and I want to be a part of seeing and visibly acknowledging it rather than just wishing for it. Leveraging our diversity and the different cultures that exist at the company can elevate our brand as a whole. It's a win-win for everyone."

LGBTQIA+ United

Matt Guercio, operations supervisor, United Rentals Tool Solutions, joined the LGBTQIA+ ERG when it was an alliance group under Together United. One reason: "I wanted to bring awareness to the excessive suicide rate within the LGBTQIA+ youth community vs. its heterosexual counterpart. I felt compelled to educate employees and to humanize our stories," said Guercio.

"I've watched the group grow and blossom into something beautiful," Guercio noted. Now, as the company lead for the new ERG, he wants to continue to build pride in the company's LGBTQIA+ employees, encourage proper pronoun use and educate all employees on how to support their LGBTQIA+ coworkers and be more effective allies.

"If we can touch just one employee to be more accepting of their LGBTQIA+ family members, then I feel like we've done something right."

Mental Wellness United

Branch manager Mark Madden represents Mental Wellness United. Like many ERG leaders, he has deeply personal reasons for his involvement.

"My best friend died by suicide in 2019 with no previous indications that he was depressed," said Madden. "We felt that he didn't want to open up to friends or family because he was always the one to be there for others." Madden recognized the importance of having an outlet outside of family and friends for discussing feelings confidentially.

The ERG's purpose, Madden explained, is to give employees a platform to share their experiences, learn from each other and learn more about the many resources the company provides.

"We want to have mental health professionals come in and give educational talks on ways we can deal with stress, anxiety and depression. We also want to hold awareness campaigns on different mental health topics and how we can come together to help one another," said Madden.

He added, "This company cares a lot about its employees and continues to raise the bar on what it means to take care of everyone inside of a company."

African and Black Heritage United

The mission of ABHU is to recruit, retain and develop employees who identify as Black, African American or of African descent, explained Kerrigan Ambers, a United Rentals district manager and the group's leader.

"People want to feel included," said Ambers. "Being a minority not only in the organization but in the industry, I hope that my fellow team members know that they are not on their journey alone. ABHU and its allies are here to support you each step of the way."

According to Ambers, the ERG is considering holding events such as quarterly leadership symposiums, open forum roundtables and development courses, along with events commemorating Martin Luther King Day, Black Heritage Month and Juneteenth.

The group is important because representation matters, Ambers noted. "Team members like to see others who look like them in leadership roles throughout the company. It gives them a sense of hope that they too can achieve higher-level roles while feeling a sense of belonging."

By forming the four new ERGs, United Rentals aims to better support its employees across a wider range of demographics and needs and give them space to come together for everyone's benefit.

Said Rodriguez, "We believe that when every employee has a sense of belonging, United Rentals as a whole can make a positive impact for its customers, communities and each other."

