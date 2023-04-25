China's Aiko Solar plans to build a new factory in three 10 GW phases over the next five years. Construction of the first phase is expected to begin in early 2024. Aiko Solar, a Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer, has signed an agreement with the government of Jinan, the provincial capital of China's Shandong province, to construct a new solar cell and panel factory. It said it will invest approximately CNY 36 billion ($5.14 billion) in the new facility, which will have an annual capacity of 30 GW for both cells and modules upon completion. The company plans to build the factory in three ...

