The Voice Analytics Technology Company is Building 'Trust Faster' with a Record Past Year of Doubling Client Base, Launching New Solutions and a New Brand Identity, and the Appointment of Three New Executives to Fuel Insurance and Security Sectors

Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment in the insurance, government, and security sectors, today announced a series of milestones that demonstrated a 200% client growth increase and key market leadership hires in 2023. Clearspeed also unveiled a new brand identity and marketing strategy with a new corporate vision to help companies 'Trust Faster' and build a better world through trust enablement.

"Clearspeed's commitment to helping clients build trust faster is not just reflected in a new brand identity, but in the ongoing investment in product development and innovative voice analytics technology," said Alex Martin, CEO of Clearspeed. "Backed by our recent Series C funding, we are investing in enhancing our product features and functionality, such as with Clearspeed Surge, a product that can quickly scale automated claims triage for catastrophic events. We believe that our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction sets us apart in the market, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries and deliver in critical moments that matter."

Clearspeed's voice analytics technology analyzes speech to identify risk-associated vocal characteristics in any language and without any additional data. The company's solutions are used by leading global corporations and government organizations in various sectors such as insurance, security, sports integrity, and social impact. Clearspeed helps its clients expedite low-risk transactions or individuals through their processes, while flagging high-risk cases that require further review or investigation, with an accuracy rate >97% as validated in a formal US Department of Defense study.

"We are proud to offer an exciting product roadmap that will solve the biggest challenges faced by organizations across industries," said Martin. "Our innovative risk assessment helps clients and partners across 20 countries in 38 languages to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver a better customer experience."

Customer Growth Product Roadmap

Clearspeed has seen tremendous client adoption over the past year. One of the fastest-growing segments for the company is the insurance sector, where it has tripled its client base within the last year. The segment now serves half of its client base. Clearspeed's voice assessment questionnaires, a proprietary capability that delivers objective and unbiased risk alerts based on vocal characteristics, saw a 400 percent increase in usage last year. The uptake in usage reflects the growing demand for Clearspeed's technology among insurance companies that need to reduce fraud, streamline claims processing, and improve customer satisfaction.

As part of its vision to help build a better world through trust enablement, Clearspeed is rapidly scaling to serve additional use cases across the insurance, government, and defense markets it serves, partnering closely with clients on new ways to deliver value across the ecosystem. This includes an exciting product roadmap around the use of conversational AI that will further enhance its risk assessment capabilities. The new capabilities will allow organizations to have more natural and engaging interactions with their customers, while still providing precise and reliable risk alerts.

Client Quotes:

Mark Breading , Partner, Strategy Meets Action, a ResourcePro Company: "In the insurance industry, trust is essential. Clearspeed's approach to risk assessment and clearance through their innovative voice-based technology is delivering high value to the industry. Their proven neutrality, impartiality, and unbiased methodology are a catalyst for industry transformation, helping to ensure equity and fairness in the claims process. Clearspeed's success in tripling their client base in the insurance segment is a clear indication that they are delivering real value to their customers."

Martin Dubbey, Managing Director, Harod Associates: "We have been impressed with the value Clearspeed brings to our security investigations at Harod. The ability to assess risk quickly and accurately is crucial, and Clearspeed's questionnaires provide an excellent means of doing so. Their innovative approach to risk assessment has been particularly useful in our global sports integrity work, where efficient clearing while also alerting to high-risk individuals is essential to maintaining the integrity of the sport. Clearspeed is a critical and innovative part of our toolkit to make informed decisions."

Expansion of Global Management Team

To support its rapid growth and customer success, Clearspeed has also strengthened its leadership team with key executive hires. Scott Moore joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in sales and marketing for enterprise software companies. Moore will lead Clearspeed's global sales and revenue operations, strategy, and execution. Moore joins from CAPE Analytics where he was the leader for CAPE's Sales, Client Development, and Sales Operations functions for CAPE's insurance vertical. Scott has previously held Client Development and Client Success leadership roles for FacilitySource/CBRE, and has deep experience in the insurance space, playing a key role for ChoicePoint/LexisNexis, as well as holding other customer-facing roles for market-leading insurers.

Clearspeed is also announcing the following industry veterans to its leadership to execute its go-to-market strategy and to support customer experience and growth in key markets and verticals:

Steve Wisotzki as General Manager, Government, Defense Security , is a former U.S. Navy Captain and Clearspeed advisor who previously led the Global Security Team for JPMorgan Chase. In his role, Steve will oversee Clearspeed's growth into the government, defense, and security space with an additional focus on sports integrity a key sector integral to the company's strategic vision. In addition to this new leadership role, Steve will continue in his capacity as a trusted Clearspeed board advisor.

, is a former U.S. Navy Captain and Clearspeed advisor who previously led the Global Security Team for JPMorgan Chase. In his role, Steve will oversee Clearspeed's growth into the government, defense, and security space with an additional focus on sports integrity a key sector integral to the company's strategic vision. In addition to this new leadership role, Steve will continue in his capacity as a trusted Clearspeed board advisor. Manjit Rana as General Manager, UK, EMEA, and APAC, is a seasoned insurtech leader and considered one of the foremost experts on innovation in the insurance sector. Manjit will focus on expanding Clearspeed's presence and partnerships in the UK, EMEA, and APAC.

"We are thrilled to announce these exciting milestones that showcase our momentum and leadership in the risk management market," said Martin. "We have a clear vision to help organizations build trust faster by providing the risk insight they need to clear people faster and make better decisions at scale."

Scott Moore added: "I am honored to join Clearspeed at this pivotal time in its growth journey. Clearspeed has a unique and powerful technology that solves a massive problem for organizations that need to screen large volumes of people at scale, in any language, without bias. I look forward to working with our talented team and partners to drive revenue growth and customer satisfaction for Clearspeed."

About

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience. Learn more at www.clearspeed.com.

