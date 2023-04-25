Solis has released a new line of hybrid inverters in five different power output versions, ranging from 3 kW to 8 kW. The hybrid inverters can be used with either lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries, with a maximum charging and discharging current of 190 A.Solis has developed new hybrid inverters for residential PV and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The Chinese inverter supplier says the S6 series features added generator connections and control functions, making them particularly suited for markets that experience frequent power outages, such as South Africa. "Solis has launched ...

