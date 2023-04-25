Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
London, April 24
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sir Jonathon Band
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Glen Cahilly
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Helen Deeble
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeffrey J. Gearhart
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Katie Lahey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sara Mathew
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stuart Subotnick
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Laura Weil
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Randall Weisenburger
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
18,656
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Josh Weinstein
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction: 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's annual adjusted EBITDA, as further adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact, adjusted return on invested capital, and certain carbon intensity reduction metrics reach or exceed specified performance goals following the end of the 2023-2026 performance period. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of PBS RSUs were determined by dividing the grant value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on the date of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
373,134
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
373,134
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction: 2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of time vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The RSUs will vest on a 3-year pro-rata basis in February 2024, 2025 and 2026. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.
The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The Compensation Committees also approved that the number of RSUs were determined by dividing the grant value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on the date of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
159,914
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
159,914
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600