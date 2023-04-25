Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's annual adjusted EBITDA, as further adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact, adjusted return on invested capital, and certain carbon intensity reduction metrics reach or exceed specified performance goals following the end of the 2023-2026 performance period. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of PBS RSUs were determined by dividing the grant value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on the date of grant.