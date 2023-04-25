Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, April 24

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir Jonathon Band
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJason Glen Cahilly
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHelen Deeble
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJeffrey J. Gearhart
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKatie Lahey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSara Mathew
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStuart Subotnick
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLaura Weil
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRandall Weisenburger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $175,000 to be awarded to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing this value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
18,656
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,656
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJosh Weinstein
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's annual adjusted EBITDA, as further adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact, adjusted return on invested capital, and certain carbon intensity reduction metrics reach or exceed specified performance goals following the end of the 2023-2026 performance period. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of PBS RSUs were determined by dividing the grant value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on the date of grant.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
373,134
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
373,134
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of time vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The RSUs will vest on a 3-year pro-rata basis in February 2024, 2025 and 2026. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The Compensation Committees also approved that the number of RSUs were determined by dividing the grant value by the closing price of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock on the date of grant.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
159,914
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
159,914
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.