Q1 revenues reaching €1.2 billion with a dynamic organic growth of 8.8%, in line with expectations

Korian (Paris:KORI),the leading European care and support services group for fragile people, today announces its 1st quarter revenue for 2023.

+11.8% of reported growth, with revenue of €1,218.2m in the first quarter of 2023, driven by a strong organic growth of 8.8%: Increase in occupancy rate in Long-term care activity (+1.7 pt since Q1 2022) A high activity level in Healthcare, benefitting from increased ambulatory activity Greenfield ramp up, notably in the Netherlands and across Community Care Significant increase in tariffs



Extension of our healthcare footprint and services in Spain and Italy

Acquisition in January 2023 of Grupo 5, in the Spanish mental health sector, with c.3,000 employees, set to generate an annual revenue of c.€120m in 2023

Integration of medical platforms in Italy, contributing to half of growth in Italy

Roll out of Asset smart strategy on track

Entry into exclusive negotiations for a real estate partnership with Covéa, Crédit Agricole Assurances, Malakoff Humanis, for a portfolio of assets with a value of c.€500m, representing a minority equity investment of c. 130 million

c. 85 million of additional real estate debt secured over the quarter

Based on the first quarter revenue, the Group confirms its 2023 guidance of more than 8% organic revenue growth, with EBITDAR and EBITDA stable in amount, and a financial leverage below 3.5x.

The Group confirms its decision to submit to its next General Meeting of 15th June 2023 its transformation into a purpose-led company, as detailed in a dedicated press release.

Q1 2023 Revenue

Korian delivered revenue of 1,218 million in the first quarter of 2023, growing by 11.8%. Reported growth was supported by the acquisition of Grupo 5, but affected by the disposals last year notably in Germany. All regions showed dynamic organic growth:

France revenue reached 534.8 million, with a reported growth of 5.7% and an organic growth of 4.5%, driven by tariff adjustments and by dynamic development of Community Care activity.

Germany achieved 282.6 million of revenue, with 12.1% organic growth supported by tariff increase following the pass-through of higher salary costs (from September 2022). Reported growth of 4.9% was affected by disposal or closure of facilities during 2022.

Benelux region is particularly dynamic with 18.0% of organic growth reflecting a positive trend on occupancy rates in Belgium and continued ramp-up of new facilities in the Netherlands. Total revenue was 180.6 million, showing a total growth of 17.9%.

Italy continued its dynamic growth with 19.0% reported growth reaching 152.7 million of revenue reflecting recent acquisitions (notably Italian Hospital Group acquired in H1 2022), as well as a strong organic growth of 8.9% driven by full capacity of recent acquisitions and the continued development of outpatient activity.

In Spain and the United Kingdom, revenue was up 106.9% mainly reflecting the integration in January 2023 of the mental health operator Grupo 5. Solid organic growth of 7.1% is driven by both countries occupancy recovery and ramp-up of recent facilities.

Revenue by geography

Revenue (€m) Variation (%) 1st quarter 1st quarter Reported Organic 2023 2022 Growth Growth France 534.8 506.2 5.7% 4.5% Germany 282.6 269.4 4.9% 12.1% Benelux* 180.6 153.2 17.9% 18.0% Italy 152.7 128.4 19.0% 8.9% Spain, United-Kingdom** 67.4 32.6 106.9% 7.1% Total 1,218.2 1,089.7 11.8% 8.8% o/w Belgium: €150.0m in Q1 2023 vs €130.5m in Q1 2022, Netherlands: €30.6m in Q1 2023 vs €22.6m in Q1 2022 ** o/w Spain: €53.6m in Q1 2023 vs €23.9m in Q1 2022, United Kingdom: €13.8m in Q1 2023 vs €8.7m in Q1 2022

Revenue by activity

Revenue (€m) Variation (%) 1st quarter 1st quarter Reported Organic 2023 2022 Growth Growth Long-term care 758.6 697.6 8.7% 8.3% Healthcare 321.9 273.2 17.8% 6.2% Community Care 137.8 118.9 15.9% 17.7% Total 1,218.2 1,089.7 11.8% 8.8%

