Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757
Tradegate
25.04.23
17:36 Uhr
0,433 Euro
-0,085
-16,34 %
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2023 | 17:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription units of Midsummer AB (230/23)

With effect from April 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Midsummer AB will
be traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including May 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MIDS UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020179174              
Order book ID:  291735                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription rights        
Short name:   MIDS BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020179182              
Order book ID:  291736                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
