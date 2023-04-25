Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription units of Midsummer AB (230/23)

With effect from April 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Midsummer AB will be traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 05, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MIDS UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020179174 Order book ID: 291735 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription rights Short name: MIDS BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020179182 Order book ID: 291736 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB