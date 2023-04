Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB"), announced that the Combined General Meeting of the Group will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 am, at the Group's headquarters, located at 33 avenue du Général Leclerc, Fontenay-aux-Roses (92260).

All documents for the General Meeting are available in French on the Company's website, in the General Meeting section.

To exercise their vote, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the prior notice published in the BALO on April 7, 2023:

attend the General Meeting in person;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person of their choice.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Shora Rokni

Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Antoine Pacquier

Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu