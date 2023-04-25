Feintool International Holding AG: Shareholders approve all motions

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG accepted all motions at the General Meeting on April 25, 2023.

At the ordinary general meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on April 25, 2023, the shareholders approved the 2022 management report, the 2022 annual financial statements and the 2022 consolidated financial statements. The dividend payment of CHF 0.34 per share was also approved. In addition, the shareholders approved the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for their work in the year under review. The two votes on the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the 2023/2024 year of office and for the members of the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year were also approved.



All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election, namely Alexander von Witzleben, Dr. Marcus Bollig, Norbert Indlekofer and Heinz Loosli were confirmed in office for another year by the General Assembly. After the departure of the member Christian Mäder, Alexander von Witzleben (previously) and Norbert Indlekofer (new) have served on the Compensation Committee. The independent voting rights representative and the auditors KPMG were also confirmed in office until the next ordinary general meeting or for the 2023 financial year.

All amendments to the statutes were also approved.

About Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology market leader in the field of fineblanking, formed steel components and punched electro sheet metal products. Cost-effectiveness, superior quality and produc-tivity distinguish these technologies.

As an innovation driver, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of these technologies and develops intelligent solutions to meet its customers' requirements. Feintool offers high-performance fineblanking systems, innovative tools and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes for all aspects of high-volume sheet metal applications in the automotive industry and other demanding industrial sectors as well as re-newable energies. The processes used support the megatrends of green energy generation, storage, and application.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company owns 19 production plants and technol-ogy centers in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, ensuring proximity to its customers. Around the globe, about 3,500 employees and over 100 apprentices are at work on new solutions to create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Schweiz

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF)