The annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Verallia (the "Company") (Paris:VRLA) was held on 25 April 2023 under the chairmanship of Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was held in the presence of Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee and the Nomination Committee, Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer, Wendy Kool-Foulon, CSR Director General Counsel, as well as the Auditors of the Company.

Kaon V and Bpifrance Participations, designated among the shareholders holding the greatest number of voting rights as at the date of the convening notice, acted as "scrutateurs" of the Meeting.

With a quorum representing 84.29% of the shares of the Company, the Shareholders' General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to its vote.

The shareholders have approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2022, as well as the distribution of a dividend of €1.40 per share, to be fully paid in cash. Such dividend will be paid on 10 May 2023.

Furthermore, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of Brasil Warrant Administração De Bens e Empresas S.A (BWSA), BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda (BWGI), Bpifrance Investissement, Virginie Hélias, Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, Marie-José Donsion, Michel Giannuzzi and Pierre Vareille as Directors.

Following the renewal of its term of office, Michel Giannuzzi will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors for a duration equal to the one of its term of office as Directors, i.e., for a period of four years ending at the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2027.

The presentation, the audio rebroadcast and the detailed results of the votes of the General Shareholders' Meeting are available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com) in the Investors section, sub-sections Regulated Information and General Shareholders' Meetings.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop beneficial and sustainable new solutions for all.

With more than 10,000 employees and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

In 2022, Verallia produced close to 17 billion glass bottles and jars and posted revenue of €3.4 billion Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

