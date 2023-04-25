DJ Venom Foundation Announces the Release of its Public Testnet

Chainwire Venom Foundation Announces the Release of its Public Testnet 25-Apr-2023 / 17:10 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Venom, a Layer-1 blockchain that operates out of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), today announced that its public testnet is officially live. The milestone marks a significant accomplishment in Venom's roadmap as it prepares to launch on mainnet. Along with the testnet launch, Venom has also unveiled a host of in-house developed decentralized applications as part of its growing ecosystem.

The testnet design suits both ecosystem users and developers. It enables developers to test and debug dApps and blockchain protocols, while allowing users to experience these dApps firsthand. The goal of the program is to encourage innovation and community building within the ecosystem.

Developers and users can try out the testnet in two simple steps. First, download the Venom Wallet on mobile via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or on the desktop as a Google Chrome extension. Secondly, users can jumpstart their journey of testing the Venom ecosystem by claiming a free testnet allocation.

"We're excited to announce the launch of Venom's public testnet, a crucial step towards our upcoming mainnet launch. With our highly scalable and reliable asynchronous blockchain, we're confident that developers will be able to build innovative dApps, while users will be able to experience them firsthand," said Peter Knez, Chair of the Venom Foundation Council.

Developers will be able to try their hand at building on the asynchronous Venom blockchain which boasts ultra-fast speed at 100k TPS, and a dynamic sharding feature that enhances scalability and network reliability. To kick things off, Venom has curated a repository of developer documentation to equip developers with the necessary tools and knowledge to start building.

Venom's network boosts interoperability making it a viable tool for developers, while its low transaction fees makes it user-friendly for global adoption.

A host of dApps debut on the testnet

Several dApps are to make their debut on Venom testnet. Users can test them out by performing transactions, testing the native Venom wallet and much more. 1. Venom Wallet 2. Venom Scan 3. VenomPools 4. Venom Bridge 5. Venom Stake 6. Web3.World 7. WeUp 8. NFT Mint 9. Oasis.Gallery About Venom Foundation

Venom Foundation is licensed by the ADGM and enables the acceleration of global Web3 projects. The decentralized network operates under the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The ADGM is an oasis for investors and financial services firms, positioning Venom as the world's first compliant blockchain, affording authorities and enterprises the freedom to build, innovate, and scale.

A portfolio of in-house dApps and protocols has been developed on the Venom blockchain by various companies. With capabilities of dynamic sharding, low fees, ultra-fast speed and scalability, Venom harbors the potential to function as the main infrastructure for a global ecosystem of Web3 applications, possessing ultra-fast transaction speeds and infinite scalability to meet the demands of an ever expanding user base.

For more information about the Venom testnet launch, visit: Website For more information about Venom Foundation, visit: Website | Twitter Contact Adam Newton Venom Foundation pr@venom.ventures

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1616913 25-Apr-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=1e021e58d1d27b3690965d3c66e84a44

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1616913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2023 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)