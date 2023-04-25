MarketVector IndexesTM and DAR are teaming up to bring sophisticated and accessible digital asset indexes to market

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector"), a pioneer in the digital assets space, announces a collaboration with Digital Asset Research (DAR). Through this initiative, MarketVector will leverage DAR's data, underpinned by DAR's exchange vetting process, to power index methodologies and create robust, transparent indexes for market use.

DAR, based in New York, delivers 'clean' data and research focused on quality, transparency, and accuracy. The firm drives data integrity by using rigorous methodologies including quarterly Exchange Vetting which serves as the foundation for its highest quality pricing data. In addition to Exchange Vetting DAR provides data to manage crypto market risks including Asset Vetting, and Counterparty Diligence.

"We're pleased to be supporting MarketVector as a source of crypto asset pricing, yields, market data, and as calculation agent for MarketVector indexes," said Doug Schwenk, CEO of DAR. "As one of the earliest firms to publish digital asset indexes and support products, MarketVector has continuously provided leadership and innovation in the space. Our unique Exchange Vetting process resulting in the highest quality data will support them as they go to the next level."

Pioneering the digital asset market since 2017, MarketVector leads the industry providing a suite of institutional-quality benchmarks across single- and multi-token investable indexes. These Digital Asset Indexes enable investors to measure, benchmark, and capture the performance of targeted coins and categories within the digital asset ecosystem.

"Through the deployment of DAR data, our team is proud to bring to market even more cutting-edge, institutional quality indexes in the digital assets space," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "The opportunity to leverage high-quality data through DAR is exciting as we develop more opportunities in the digital assets space. We remain optimistic about the crypto sector and expanding our digital asset partnerships with DAR reflects our confidence."

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVISand BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with approximately USD27.04 billion in assets under management.

Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialized provider of 'clean' digital asset data, insights, and research for institutional clients. Since 2017, DAR leads by rigorously vetting exchanges and assets to eliminate the noise for flagship clients such as Bloomberg, Chainlink, and Pyth.

DAR conducts quarterly reviews of over 450+ crypto exchanges to identify venues that meet institutional standards, with the latest round of evaluation qualifying 15 Vetted Exchanges and 8 Watchlist Exchanges. Exchanges serve as the foundation of the 10,000+ institutional-quality digital asset prices that DAR calculates.

