INAS applies scientific principles and quantitative rigour to understand the relevant price drivers for paper markets and hedging in the commodities space.

Leading energy and macro research consultancy Energy Aspects has acquired Its Not A Science (INAS), an independent research firm specialising in quantitative strategies for energy markets. The acquisition will bolster Energy Aspects' insights by adding quantitative capability and financial flow analysis to the EA Group offering, helping clients to break down market positioning.

Analysing financial flows has become hugely important for markets in recent years given the influx of discretionary capital and it is an area where little analysis or research exists. Physical fundamentals alone no longer explain price moves, be it in oil, gas or carbon markets.

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Nicky Ferguson, INAS delivers quantitative strategy research for commodity markets with a specific focus on modelling paper flows. This helps both systematic and discretionary traders gain a better understanding of positioning through the creation of paper balances. INAS's methodology is data-driven and is augmented with topical deep-dive research papers to help clients understand relevant price and flow drivers in commodity futures markets.

Prior to founding INAS, Nicky developed deep expertise working as a quantitative strategist and proprietary trader in the energy derivatives space, managing both systematic and discretionary risk. He holds an MPhil and PhD in Finance from the University of Cambridge with a research focus on time series analysis and information processing.

"I am really excited about the future for our company with Nicky onboard, as our combined knowledge and insights is very powerful indeed", said Dr. Amrita Sen, co-founder and Director of Research at Energy Aspects. "With this acquisition we are growing ever closer to becoming a one-stop intelligence knowledge centre across financial markets."

Energy Aspects' purchase of INAS is part of the company's ambitious growth plan and follows the recent acquisition of OilX, a pioneer in AI driven data analytics that provides sophisticated 'nowcasting' capabilities, enabling its clients to understand energy markets as they evolve. Energy Aspects also acquired Medley Global Advisors in 2020, a macro policy research service for hedge funds, asset managers, banks, and institutional investors, and had a strategic investment from Summit Partners in 2022.

Energy Aspects was founded in 2012 by energy industry experts Dr. Amrita Sen, Fredrik Fosse, and Richard Bronze to meet the need for timely, independent research that provides deep dives in energy market and macro fundamentals, grounded on robust data and timely forecasts, all while maintaining a commitment to timeliness and precision. Over 500 organisations rely on Energy Aspects' broad product range covering short-term, long-term, and macro trends, and direct access to analysts for specific queries. It is headquartered in London with additional offices in New York, Houston, Singapore, Tokyo and India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005758/en/

Contacts:

Contacts for further information:

press@energyaspects.com