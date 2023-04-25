Clark Appointed New President and CEO of Feldmeier Equipment

Third Generation Steps in to Lead New Era of Accelerated Sales Growth and Continued Technology Innovation

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Feldmeier Equipment, a Syracuse-based stainless steel processing equipment manufacturer, announces the appointment of Colby Clark to Chief Executive Officer and President. Clark is the grandson of company founder Robert F. Feldmeier, Sr. and nephew of Robert Feldmeier, Jr.

Colby Clark joined the family business in 1998 and served multiple roles in purchasing, estimating, purchasing, plant management, and most recently, as Vice President of Operations. Since 2011, he's been responsible for day-to-day operations and the company's strategic growth. In his new role, Colby will drive Feldmeier's growth strategies, lead the Executive Committee, and preside over the company's workforce.

With Clark's appointment, Robert Feldmeier, Jr. - current Chief Executive Officer and President since 2011 - assumes the role of Chairman of the Board. During his tenure, Feldmeier led the addition of two new manufacturing facilities in conjunction with the Board of Directors and his sisters, Jeanne Jackson and Lisa Clark.

In an e-mail to employees, Feldmeier praised Clark, saying, "Colby's many years of hard work and dedication to our company are greatly appreciated, and this promotion is well deserved. Colby will be responsible for the leadership of all aspects of the Feldmeier Equipment business."

Jenny Jackson Donohoe, the granddaughter of Robert Feldmeier, Sr. and niece of Robert Feldmeier, Jr., takes on the role of Vice President of Community Relations and Corporate Culture in addition to being a member of the Executive Committee. In this new role, Jenny will drive the integrated approach to community impact efforts, build new and deepen existing initiatives and partnerships, work with leadership to redefine the organization's core values, and incorporate these values into everyday operations. Jenny has been with the company for over twelve years, most recently as the head of Human Resources.

Over the last decade, Feldmeier achieved significant sales growth by developing its pharmaceutical business line, expanding into the brewery, wine, and distillery market, and growing single-use industries. Building on its keen understanding of brewing technology, in 2019, Feldmeier opened Meier's Creek Brewery, a best-in-class restaurant, and brewery in Cazenovia, NY, and in 2021, opened a second Meier's Creek location in Syracuse's Inner Harbor.

Moving forward, Feldmeier plans to focus its efforts on continuing to innovate its manufacturing technology, expand into new industries, and further develop their products portfolio in the industries they already serve. To support the accelerated growth plans of the organization, the company has made other key personnel changes and additions:

Dave Pollock, Feldmeier's former VP of Sales, assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Feldmeier, Dave was the President of Burns Cascade and Modular Biopharm Systems, both based in Syracuse, NY. In his role as COO, Dave is responsible for the organization's day-to-day operations and collaborating closely with Clark and the Executive Committee in setting and driving organizational vision and operations strategy. Pollock also serves as a member of the Executive Committee.

Amy Lawler joins Feldmeier in the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer. Amy brings over 20 years of financial experience, most recently at Anoplate and CenterState CEO. In her role as CFO, she is responsible for Feldmeier's administrative, financial, and risk management operations. Amy is currently the President of the Board of Directors at Leadership Greater Syracuse. She reports to the President and CEO and serves as a member of the Executive Committee.

Elroy Moore was recently promoted to Director of Manufacturing, where he oversees all aspects of Feldmeier's manufacturing and production operations at all seven Feldmeier facilities. Elroy brings 45 years of fabrication experience in the tank industry with both Feldmeier and its predecessor, Cherry-Burrell. He was most recently the plant manager at the Little Falls location and also serves on the Executive Committee.

Kyle Brown was promoted to Director of Research and Development/Technical Operations, where he is responsible for the innovation of technology to enhance the manufacturing process, and equipment designs and overseeing complex customer needs. Kyle brings over 20 years of manufacturing experience at Feldmeier as a Vessel Design Engineer, Project Engineer, Little Falls Plant Manager, and most recently as Feldmeier's Director of Engineering for the past eight years. Kyle also serves on the Executive Committee.

About Feldmeier:

Feldmeier Equipment was founded in 1952 when Robert H. Feldmeier developed the world's first Triple Tube Heat Exchanger. From this revolutionary advancement grew a family's inspiration to expand ingenuity and forward thinking to various industries. Feldmeier Equipment has since become a respected supplier to some of the world's most elite companies. From pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetic clients to brewers and food, dairy, and beverage processing facilities, the Feldmeier name has become a trusted resource for quality, dependable stainless steel processing equipment. They've grown from a single facility in Syracuse, New York, to now seven manufacturing facilities in four states with global reach. The Feldmeier name and family remain the backbone of the company today, now three generations strong. Innovation has been and will continue to be a family tradition. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.feldmeier.com.

