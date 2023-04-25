Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887758 | ISIN: US2555191004 | Ticker-Symbol: DX6
Frankfurt
25.04.23
08:07 Uhr
0,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIXIE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIXIE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6500,67520:50
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2023 | 20:14
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Dixie Group 2023 Q1 Earning Release Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET, dial in information as follows: 877-407-0989 Conference ID No. 13738400

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows: 877-660-6853 Conference ID No: 13738400

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751107/The-Dixie-Group-2023-Q1-Earning-Release-Conference-Call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.