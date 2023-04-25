Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2023 | 21:02
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mentoring Matters: American Airlines AMTs Guide Students for Upcoming Aerospace Maintenance Competition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / American Airlines

Download PDF (English)

At American Airlines Hangar 2 on the north side of Chicago O'Hare International Airport, a team of aspiring aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) Chicago campus have been hard at work practicing for the 2023 Aerospace Maintenance Competition (AMC). Under mentorship from two seasoned American Airlines AMTs, the team has been preparing to go head-to-head with other student teams from across the country in more than 25 events. American is sponsoring the AIM team as part of its ongoing partnership with the school to train the next generation of aviation maintenance professionals.

This year's AMC, held in Atlanta April 18-20, is in conjunction with Aviation Week's MRO Americas and brings together teams from schools, airlines, military, general aviation, repair and maintenance organizations and space to compete against each other in real-life maintenance scenarios. In addition to the AIM student team, American is sponsoring six teams of aviation maintenance professionals from around the system along with two additional student teams.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751204/Mentoring-Matters-American-Airlines-AMTs-Guide-Students-for-Upcoming-Aerospace-Maintenance-Competition

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
