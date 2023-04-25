Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056
Berlin
25.04.23
21:40 Uhr
1,335 Euro
-0,045
-3,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2023® (NASDAQ: RXT)- a leading end-to end,?multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Molu, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (May 9, 2023) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:
USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871
International - Toll (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 2227483

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Robert Watson, ir@rackspace.com
Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


