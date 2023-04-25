Named among 14 banking institutions with 10 years of increased earnings per share

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW) recently announced the yearly Bank Honor Roll, and 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) was named among this year's 14 honorees and has made the list for the fifth consecutive year, placing its long-term performance among the top 4% of eligible banks in the country. To be considered for this recognition, banks must be publicly traded institutions with more than $500 million in total assets and must have had 10 consecutive years of increased earnings per share.

"We're thrilled to be part of the KBW Bank Honor Roll once again this year, marking our fifth consecutive year being named among top performers in our industry," states Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and CEO of 1st Source Corporation and Chairman of 1st Source Bank. "I could not be more proud of Andrea Short, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Bank and our whole leadership team for ensuring 1st Source is a committed, mission and values driven organization with a strong focus on the long term. They strive to strike the right balance in our performance and the ways we deliver positive results for our clients, shareholders, colleagues and communities. Receiving this honor once again is welcome recognition those efforts are successful."

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.3 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 19 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. For 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

