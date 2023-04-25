Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") announced today that it is not able to file their annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements") for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, within the period prescribed for the filing of such documents under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109, namely within 120 days of year-end.

As a result of difficulty over the past year to raise sufficient financing to permit the Company to carry out it planned work on its mineral properties and cover its corporate expenses, the Company is prioritizing payments in order to ensure operational sustainability. This has resulted in an outstanding balance with its auditor. In order for the auditor to carry out the audit of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company must settle the outstanding balance for services provided and have sufficient funds to cover the cost of this year's audit. Aurelius expects to be able to raise the required financing to allow it to remedy the default. Aurelius expects to file the 2022 Annual Financial Statements on or before June 30, 2023.

During the period of default, Aurelius will issue bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases, which will also be filed on SEDAR. Aurelius confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

Aurelius has made an application to the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities for a management cease trade order. There is no certainty that such order will be granted. The applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities may issue general cease trade orders against Aurelius for failure to file the 2022 Annual Financial Statements within the prescribed time period.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius also holds two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

On Behalf of the Board

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

For further information please contact:

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng., President and CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (416) 304-9095

www.aureliusminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163712