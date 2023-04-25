Digital World Acquisition Corp.: Digital World Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") announced today that it received an expected letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Nasdaq indicated that the Company has 60 calendar days, or no later than June 20, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until October 16, 2023, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Hearing Panel under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(a). If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the securities of the Company will be subject to delisting on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company is continuing to work diligently to finalize and file the Form 10-K as soon as possible within the timeline prescribed by Nasdaq.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding management succession planning, possible business combinations, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Name: Alex Cano

Email: info@dwacspac.com

SOURCE: Digital World Acquisition Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751231/Digital-World-Receives-Expected-Notification-From-Nasdaq-Related-To-Delayed-Annual-Report-on-Form-10-K