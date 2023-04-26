Let Hutch Help and Jorns & Associates have recently partnered to offer Bellevue, Washington SMB employers a way to determine their eligibility and apply for ERC rebates. Qualifying applicants will not need to repay their refunds and are not restricted in how they use them.

Englewood, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Let Hutch Help, in partnership with Jorns & Associates, has introduced a streamlined, end-to-end application process for employers in Bellevue, Washington who would like to claim pandemic relief refunds. These rebates will cover qualified wages and benefits paid to employees during the pandemic.

More details are available at http://go.lethutchhelp.com/erc

Bellevue Washington ERC Tax Refund Service for SMBs Announced By Let Hutch Help

Jorns & Associates Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) services help clients determine their eligibility and guide qualifying applicants through the claim process, with the goal of maximizing the applicant's claim. Clients can take advantage of program-specific expertise from a team of dedicated ERC specialists - expertise that a regular CPA or payroll processor may not have.

The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) was enacted by the US government in March 2020 to help small businesses recover from the pandemic's impacts. Using Jorns & Associates new service, business owners, who experienced decreased revenue or an impact on business operations during the pandemic, can find out if they qualify and how much they can claim through the program.

The consultation program helps clients claim the maximum available refund amount; they can claim up to $26,000 per employee in funds, with unrestricted use and no need to repay. There are no upfront costs for using the assessment and application service, and business owners who do not qualify will not be charged.

About Let Hutch Help and Jorns & Associates:

Let Hutch Help has been in business since 2021, and they have recently partnered with Jorns & Associatess, to help small business owners in Bellevue, Washington make the most of the program. Jorns & Associates offers the following services to their ERC clients:

- Full long-term Audit protection and E&O insurance included: If the SMB gets audited, they supply all criteria and assist in responding to the IRS with long-term support, not just short-term.

- Maximum Funding: They evaluate the SMB claim in every way possible to ensure maximum credit is received. On average, they qualify Bellevue, Washington small businesses for 6 or 7 of the available 7 quarters (equaling $20k or more per employee).

- Quality Results done Quickly: Jorns & Associates specialize in evaluating the claim in every way possible to ensure the business qualifies for maximum quarters and maximum credit.

- Zero Financial Risk: If no savings or refunds are identified and realized, no fees will be owed whatsoever.

- Professional Support: A personal specialist and direct point of contact is assigned to assist throughout the whole process from start to finish.

More information about the ERC program, the maximum allowable rebates, and the fast application service can be found at http://go.lethutchhelp.com/ercchatwithus

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan Hutchison

Email: support@lethutchhelp.com

Organization: Let Hutch Help LLC

Address: 3531 S Logan St D334, Englewood, Colorado 80113, United States

Website: https://www.lethutchhelp.com

