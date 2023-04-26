Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Invitation to Dufry's First Quarter 2023 Trading Update



26.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Dufry is delighted to invite you to our First Quarter Trading Update 2023 Video Conference Webcast: Wednesday, 10th May 2023

at 14.30h CEST Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Presentation and Video Conference

Access to the webcast platform will be available through our website . A playback option will be available there until 10th June 2023. Participants will also be able to access via phone by pre-registering here . You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration. If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com. The Q&A will be possible via phone and webcast.

News Release & Presentation

Dufry will publish its First Quarter Trading Update on 10th May 2023 at 06.30h CEST with the presentation available on Dufry's IR website . * * * * * Legal Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan and any other jurisdictions where making the making of an offer of securities for sale would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority (such jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia, the "Excluded Countries"). No securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and no securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No actions have been taken or will be taken to make an offer of securities to the public in any of the Excluded Countries. For further information please contact: Dr. Kristin Köhler

Global Head

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

kristin.koehler@dufry.com Renzo Radice

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 79 461 23 34

renzo.radice@dufry.com

DUFRY GROUP - LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE PLAYER Dufry (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary travel experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders. Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufry's business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com



End of Media Release

