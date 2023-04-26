Q Battery Metals Corp.: TMC Completes Magnetic Survey La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that Géophysique TMC has completed drone-supported magnetics surveying over the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The geophysics contractor will completed 347 line kilometres of surveying over the whole of the project claims. Data compilation and results imaging are expected in the coming weeks. The new magnetics data will be merged with the 2021 survey data to provide homogenous magnetic response over all of the La Corne South project claims.

The magnetic data will be modelled to provide both magnetically high and magnetically low trends. Magnetic highs on the property have been shown to be related to massive sulphide bands that contain pyrrhotite. These are to be further tested during the 2023 season.

Magnetic lows will be analyzed for potential pegmatitic bodies, associated with lithium mineralization. Lithium pegmatites are known to express anomalously low magnetic susceptibility readings. The Boily Berubé mineral showing has been described as pegmatitic "veins" hosting molybdenite and bismithinite. The showing is located within a zone of relatively high magnetics that may be masking the pegmatitic material, and will require further analysis to obtain the necessary detail.

Q Battery Metals is also considering resistivity ground surveys as another tool for mapping pegmatite as well as massive sulphide bodies.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751269/TMC-Completes-Magnetic-Survey-La-Corne-South-Lithium-Project-Quebec