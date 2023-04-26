Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
26.04.2023 | 08:06
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming to attend the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference 2023

LEIDEN, Netherlands, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries will attend the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference 2023 on May 2, 2023 in New York and will take part in a fireside chat at 11:00 ET/17:00 CEST.

Pharming Group Logo

Pharming's CEO will be available for one-to-one investor meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one with Pharming's management team, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative, or send an email to Pharming's Investor Relations team to investor@pharming.com.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Leon Melens T: +31 6 53 81 64 27 E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003587/4004079/Pharming_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharming-to-attend-the-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-investor-conference-2023-301807076.html

