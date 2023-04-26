Das Instrument N9J KYG6382M1096 NAGACORP. LTD HD -,0125 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2023The instrument N9J KYG6382M1096 NAGACORP. LTD HD -,0125 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2023Das Instrument FTO CH0009320091 FEINTOOL INTL HOLDG NAM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2023The instrument FTO CH0009320091 FEINTOOL INTL HOLDG NAM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2023Das Instrument 0LWA FR00140077X1 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2023The instrument 0LWA FR00140077X1 NEOVACS NOM. EO 0,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2023Das Instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2023The instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2023Das Instrument SMRN FR0013284304 AMUNDI ETF IST. EUR.M.-F. ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2023The instrument SMRN FR0013284304 AMUNDI ETF IST. EUR.M.-F. ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2023Das Instrument OSXC LU0876440578 OSS.R.W.E.C. UC.ETF 1CEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2023The instrument OSXC LU0876440578 OSS.R.W.E.C. UC.ETF 1CEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2023Das Instrument SMRE LU1681039563 AIS-AM.EO.EQ.MSASB EOC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2023The instrument SMRE LU1681039563 AIS-AM.EO.EQ.MSASB EOC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2023