GlobeNewswire
26.04.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - reduction in share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 27 April 2023. 



ISIN          DK0060083210           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         D/S NORDEN            
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 37,000,000 shares (DKK 37,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,000,000 shares (DKK 3,000,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  34,000,000 shares (DKK 34,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DNORD               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3293               
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
