Dutch scientists have used atomic layer deposition to build an organic solar cell with a tin oxide electron transport layer. This improved electron mobility and transparency, resulting in a record fill factor. A group of scientists at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands has fabricated an organic solar cell based on an electron transport layer (ETL) made of tin oxide (SnO2) that reportedly enables the device to achieve a remarkable fill factor of 79%. Currently, organic solar cells are lagging behind their inorganic competitors as they achieve less current production, have higher open-circuit ...

