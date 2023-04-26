Sectra signs contract with new partner in Poland to offer enterprise imaging solutions to growing market

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has entered into a new partnership with Spring Software Sp. z o.o. in Poland. This partnership will enable Polish caregivers to access Sectra's enterprise imaging solution providing them with a unified strategy for all their diagnostic imaging needs. This, in turn, will help improve patient care in the region.

"We are excited to partner with Sectra and bring their comprehensive enterprise imaging solution to healthcare providers in Poland," says Pawel Wiencek, Head Manager at Spring Software Sp. z o.o. "We are seeing a growing trend in the Polish market where large hospitals want to transition from department-specific solutions to one enterprise-wide solution that covers all imaging needs. Sectra's products provide exactly that, and this partnership will enable us to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers. It has the potential to impact patient care in Poland, especially in complex diagnostics such as cancer."

The contract was signed during the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2022/2023 fiscal year and comes after the termination of Sectra's contract with its previous partner in Poland. This new partnership aims to establish Sectra's market reach in the country, as more and more customers in Poland are moving from traditional PACS to more advanced enterprise imaging solutions. Read more about Spring Software at their website.

"We are pleased to have found a partner with such a strong network within the Polish healthcare market and a solid understanding of the decision-making processes," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions. "We are confident that our enterprise imaging solution, combined with our partner's local knowledge and experience within medical IT, will enable us to better serve our customers in Poland and help them improve patient care."

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

