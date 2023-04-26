German scientists have simulated the seasonal performance of PVT panels in brine-water heat pumps for heating single-family homes. They compared them to air- and ground-source heat pumps with and without PV, and to gas heating systems.Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer ISE and the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) investigated the potential of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) collectors in boosting the efficiency of residential heat pumps. They shared their findings in "Comparison of PVT - heat pump systems with reference systems for the energy supply of a single-family house," ...

