Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CG2 | ISIN: GB0004495403 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WP
Stuttgart
26.04.23
09:04 Uhr
9,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 09:06
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Result of AGM

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 26

26 April 2023

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the one hundred and twenty eighth Annual General Meeting of the Company held yesterday.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.