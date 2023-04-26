SEGPAY ENHANCES IRELAND STRATEGY WITH ADDITION OF INDUSTRY VETERAN

John Gallen Appointed as Chairman of the Board for Segpay Ireland

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that John Gallen has joined Segpay Ireland as its Chairman of the Board.

In this role, John will help ensure that the board is effective in its tasks of setting and implementing the company's direction and strategy.

"We are thrilled to have John join us and feel that his experience will strengthen the Ireland team," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. "We are all looking forward to working with John as we grow and expand our business."

Other Segpay executives also welcomed Gallen to the team.

"I've known John for years and have always admired his knowledge, drive, and enthusiasm for helping his co-workers and clients," Michael Shea, CEO of Segpay Ireland added. "John has accomplished much in many fields and having him on the Segpay team is going to be an enormous benefit."

Gallen comes to Segpay with a wealth of experience in the payments and financial services field having acted as counsel to several similarly regulated entities. Gallen is the founder and head of gallenalliance, a highly regarded Irish based law firm with adjunct offices in the UK, United States, Greece, Cyprus, and Singapore. He holds his degrees from Oxford and London.

"I'm so pleased to be joining the board at Segpay Ireland as chair," said Gallen. "I'm very much looking forward to working with my fellow directors Cathy Beardsley, Anna Fitzgerald and Mike Shea as we move to build on Segpay's history as a strong, compliant and innovative force in the growing payments industry."

