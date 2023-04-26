Anzeige
WKN: 724594 | ISIN: MX01EL000003 | Ticker-Symbol: GE7C
Frankfurt
26.04.23
09:15 Uhr
54,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO ELEKTRA SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5056,5012:04
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 03:30
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces 10% Growth In Ebitda, To Ps.6,158 Million In The First Quarter Of 2023

-Consolidated revenue increases 12%, to Ps.42,219 million as a result of strong dynamism in financial income-

-The consolidated gross portfolio grows 16%, to Ps.165,666 million-

-11% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.216,631 million, reaffirms solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding-

MEXICO CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2023 results.

First quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 12% to Ps.42,219 million in the period, compared to Ps.37,532 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.36,062 million, from Ps.31,911 million in 2022.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,158 million, 10% higher compared to Ps.5,622 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,767 million this quarter, 45% above Ps.2,606 million in the same period of 2022.

The company reported net income of Ps.459 million, compared to a loss of Ps.4,615 million a year ago.


1Q 2022

1Q 2023

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$37,532

$42,219

$4,687

12 %






EBITDA

$5,622

$6,158

$537

10 %






Operating profit

$2,606

$3,767

$1,162

45 %

Net result

$(4,615)

$459

$5,075

---






Net result per share

$(20.43)

$2.07

$22.50

---






Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of March 31, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of March 31, 2023, were 221.4 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 12% in the period, as a result of a 23% growth in financial revenues and a 2% decrease in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.26,699 million, from Ps.21,715 million the previous year - reflects, to a large extent, a 31% increase in the income of Banco Azteca Mexico - which further strengthens its solid financial margin - within the framework of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the development of businesses.

The reduction in sales of the commercial business - to Ps.15,520 million, from Ps.15,817 million a year ago - largely reflects the decrease in sales of certain lines of merchandise due to lower seasonal demand, partially offset by strong growth in income from commercialization of motorcycles - which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of millions of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.19,904 million, compared to Ps.16,791 million for the previous year. The growth is explained by a 69% increase in the financial cost - derived from greater creation of credit preventive reserves, in the context of solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interests paid, in line with growing market rates - and a 4% reduction in commercial costs, consistent with the performance of income from merchandise sales.

Selling, administrative and promotion expenses increased 7% to Ps.16,158 million, from Ps.15,120 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and operating expenses.

Expenses grow to a lesser extent than consolidated revenue, which is the result of solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operating efficiency, together with strict budgets throughout the organization - in the context of measures to rationalize structures and optimize processes.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.6,158 million, from Ps.5,622 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,767 million, compared to Ps.2,606 million in the same quarter of 2022.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

A reduction of Ps.805 million in other expenses, due to impairment of Purpose Financial's intangible assets in the first quarter of 2022, consistent with the company's performance and financial perspectives a year ago.

A positive variation of Ps.5,832 million in other financial results, which reflects a 7% reduction this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company - and which does not imply cash flow - compared to a 17% reduction a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, an increase of Ps.1,909 million was registered in the provision for taxes in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.459 million, from a loss of Ps.4,615 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.39,026 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to Ps.32,525 million of the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to issuances of Certificados Busatiles.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.10,078 million, from Ps.6,691 million the previous year.

As of March 31, 2023, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.89,036 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.1 times.


As of March 31
2022

As of March 31
2023

Change

Ps.

%











Cash and cash equivalents

$6,691

$10,078

3,386

51 %

Marketable financial instruments

32,606

28,059

(4,547)

(14 %)

Inventories

19,549

17,663

(1,885)

(10 %)

Accounts receivables

49,505

43,350

(6,154)

(12 %)

Other current assets

4,433

5,083

650

15 %

Investments in shares

39,839

39,692

(147)

(0 %)

Fixed assets

7,620

10,037

2,416

32 %

Right of use assets

9,027

12,848

3,821

42 %

Other assets

1,838

3,619

1,781

97 %






Total assets

$171,108

$170,429

($679)

(0 %)






Short-term debt

$12,535

$9,386

(3,149)

(25 %)

Suppliers

8,221

8,016

(205)

(2 %)

Other short-term liabilities

15,921

17,934

2,013

13 %

Long-term debt

19,990

29,640

9,650

48 %

Differed taxes

4,272

1,510

(2,763)

(65 %)

Other long-term debt

11,109

14,908

3,798

34 %






Total liabilities

$72,049

$81,393

$9,344

13 %






Stakeholder's equity

$99,059

$89,036

($10,023)

(10 %)






Liabilities and equity

$171,108

$170,429

($679)

(0 %)

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2023, grew 16%, to Ps.165,666 million, from Ps.142,964 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.7% at the end of the period, compared to 4.6% the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's gross portfolio balance increased 18% to Ps.160,451 million, from Ps.135,721 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.9%, compared to 4.2% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 11%, to Ps.216,631 million, from Ps.195,383 million a year ago. Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits were Ps.215,332 million, 12% above the Ps.192,166 million of the previous year.

The ratio of traditional deposits to gross credit portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico was 1.3 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio - computable liquid assets / total net cash outflow - was 1.304%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.79%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,307 contact points, compared to 6,235 units the previous year. The increase results from the net opening of 245 contact points in Mexico and 43 in Central America, partially offset by the closure of 216 Purpose Financial units in the United States - in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening efficiency operations of this company.

The company has 4,981 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 917 in the United States and 409 in Central America . The important distribution network provides the company with proximity to the customer and closeness in service and generates a superior market position in the countries in which it operates.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama .

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.


Investor Relations:


Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























1Q22


1Q23


Change














Financial income

21,715

58 %


26,699

63 %


4,985

23 %



Commercial income

15,817

42 %


15,520

37 %


(298)

-2 %



Income

37,532

100 %


42,219

100 %


4,687

12 %














Financial cost

5,215

14 %


8,808

21 %


3,593

69 %



Commercial cost

11,576

31 %


11,095

26 %


(480)

-4 %



Costs

16,791

45 %


19,904

47 %


3,113

19 %














Gross income

20,741

55 %


22,316

53 %


1,574

8 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

15,120

40 %


16,158

38 %


1,038

7 %














EBITDA

5,622

15 %


6,158

15 %


537

10 %














Depreciation and amortization

2,210

6 %


2,390

6 %


180

8 %

























Other expense, net

805

2 %


1

0 %


(805)

-100 %














Operating income

2,606

7 %


3,767

9 %


1,162

45 %














Comprehensive financial result:











Interest income

192

1 %


377

1 %


185

96 %



Interest expense

(947)

-3 %


(1,470)

-3 %


(523)

-55 %



Foreign exchange gain, net

43

0 %


436

1 %


393

100 %



Other financial results, net

(8,370)

-22 %


(2,538)

-6 %


5,832

70 %




(9,082)

-24 %


(3,195)

-8 %


5,887

65 %














Participation in the net income of











CASA and other associated companies

118

0 %


56

0 %


(62)

-52 %














(Loss) income before income tax

(6,358)

-17 %


628

1 %


6,986

----














Income tax

1,740

5 %


(169)

0 %


(1,909)

----














(Loss) income before discontinued operations

(4,618)

-12 %


459

1 %


5,077

----














Result from discontinued operations

2

0 %


(0)

0 %


(2)

----














Impairment of intangible assets


0 %



0 %


-

----














Consolidated net (loss) income

(4,615)

-12 %


459

1 %


5,075

----


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS








Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra


Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra












Change













At March 31, 2022


At March 31, 2023














Cash and cash equivalents

6,691

31,128

37,819


10,078

31,216

41,294


3,475

9 %












Marketable financial instruments

5,750

95,650

101,400


5,077

94,672

99,749


(1,651)

-2 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

76,718

76,718


-

85,349

85,349


8,631

11 %

Total past-due loans

-

5,121

5,121


-

7,533

7,533


2,412

47 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

81,839

81,839


-

92,882

92,882


11,043

13 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

11,063

11,063


-

14,063

14,063


3,001

27 %












Loan portfolio, net

-

70,776

70,776


-

78,819

78,819


8,043

11 %












Inventories

19,549

-

19,549


17,663

-

17,663


(1,885)

-10 %












Other current assets

16,887

11,354

28,241


19,676

13,699

33,376


5,135

18 %












Total current assets

48,877

208,909

257,786


52,495

218,407

270,901


13,115

5 %












Financial instruments

26,856

40

26,896


22,981

3

22,985


(3,912)

-15 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

59,613

59,613


-

70,807

70,807


11,193

19 %

Total past-due loans

-

1,512

1,512


-

1,977

1,977


465

31 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

61,125

61,125


-

72,784

72,784


11,659

19 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

3,771

3,771


-

4,918

4,918


1,147

30 %












Loan portfolio

-

57,353

57,353


-

67,865

67,865


10,512

18 %












Other non-current assets

24,245

183

24,428


16,627

331

16,958


(7,470)

-31 %

Investment in shares

2,209

-

2,209


2,103

-

2,103


(106)

-5 %

Property, furniture, equipment and











investment in stores, net

7,620

7,365

14,985


10,037

11,028

21,065


6,080

41 %

Intangible assets

541

8,352

8,893


780

8,134

8,914


22

0 %

Right of use asset

8,840

2,254

11,094


12,675

2,189

14,864


3,770

34 %

Other assets

1,297

8,194

9,491


2,839

7,734

10,573


1,081

11 %

TOTAL ASSETS

120,486

292,650

413,136


120,537

315,692

436,228


23,092

6 %























Demand and term deposits

-

195,383

195,383


-

216,631

216,631


21,248

11 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

24,546

24,546


-

27,753

27,753


3,207

13 %

Short-term debt

12,465

384

12,850


9,281

542

9,823


(3,027)

-24 %

Leasing

1,647

933

2,580


2,317

887

3,204


624

24 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

14,112

221,247

235,359


11,598

245,813

257,411


22,052

9 %












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

22,271

18,604

40,875


23,409

20,183

43,592


2,717

7 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

22,271

18,604

40,875


23,409

20,183

43,592


2,717

7 %












Total short-term liabilities

36,383

239,851

276,234


35,006

265,997

301,003


24,769

9 %












Long-term debt

19,710

12

19,722


26,970

0

26,970


7,248

37 %

Leasing

8,140

1,418

9,558


11,402

1,440

12,842


3,284

34 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

27,851

1,430

29,280


38,372

1,440

39,812


10,532

36 %












Long-term liabilities without cost

7,241

1,322

8,563


5,015

1,362

6,377


(2,186)

-26 %












Total long-term liabilities

35,092

2,751

37,843


43,387

2,802

46,190


8,347

22 %












TOTAL LIABILITIES

71,475

242,602

314,077


78,394

268,799

347,193


33,116

11 %












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

49,011

50,048

99,059


42,143

46,893

89,036


(10,023)

-10 %























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

120,486

292,650

413,136


120,537

315,692

436,228


23,092

6 %


INFRASTRUCTURE














1Q22


1Q23


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra

1,162

19 %


1,224

19 %


62

5 %

Salinas y Rocha

36

1 %


33

1 %


(3)

-8 %

Banco Azteca

1,885

30 %


1,937

31 %


52

3 %

Freestanding branches

1,653

27 %


1,787

28 %


134

8 %

Total

4,736

76 %


4,981

79 %


245

5 %










Points of sale in Central America









Elektra

105

2 %


119

2 %


14

13 %

Banco Azteca

204

3 %


225

4 %


21

10 %

Freestanding branches

57

1 %


65

1 %


8

14 %

Total

366

6 %


409

6 %


43

12 %










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

1,133

18 %


917

15 %


(216)

-19 %

Total

1,133

18 %


917

15 %


(216)

-19 %










TOTAL

6,235

100 %


6,307

100 %


72

1 %
































































Floor space (m²)

1,497

100 %


1,527

100 %


30

2 %





































Employees









Mexico

61,465

88 %


60,897

87 %


(568)

-1 %

Central and South America

5,421

8 %


6,082

9 %


661

12 %

North America

2,829

4 %


2,673

4 %


(156)

-6 %

Total employees

69,715

100 %


69,652

100 %


(63)

0 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.