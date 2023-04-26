Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces 10% Growth In Ebitda, To Ps.6,158 Million In The First Quarter Of 2023

-Consolidated revenue increases 12%, to Ps.42,219 million as a result of strong dynamism in financial income-
-The consolidated gross portfolio grows 16%, to Ps.165,666 million-
-11% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.216,631 million, reaffirms solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding-
MEXICO CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2023 results.
First quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 12% to Ps.42,219 million in the period, compared to Ps.37,532 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.36,062 million, from Ps.31,911 million in 2022.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,158 million, 10% higher compared to Ps.5,622 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,767 million this quarter, 45% above Ps.2,606 million in the same period of 2022.
The company reported net income of Ps.459 million, compared to a loss of Ps.4,615 million a year ago.
1Q 2022
1Q 2023
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$37,532
$42,219
$4,687
12 %
EBITDA
$5,622
$6,158
$537
10 %
Operating profit
$2,606
$3,767
$1,162
45 %
Net result
$(4,615)
$459
$5,075
---
Net result per share
$(20.43)
$2.07
$22.50
---
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of March 31, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of March 31, 2023, were 221.4 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 12% in the period, as a result of a 23% growth in financial revenues and a 2% decrease in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income - to Ps.26,699 million, from Ps.21,715 million the previous year - reflects, to a large extent, a 31% increase in the income of Banco Azteca Mexico - which further strengthens its solid financial margin - within the framework of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the development of businesses.
The reduction in sales of the commercial business - to Ps.15,520 million, from Ps.15,817 million a year ago - largely reflects the decrease in sales of certain lines of merchandise due to lower seasonal demand, partially offset by strong growth in income from commercialization of motorcycles - which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of millions of families.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.19,904 million, compared to Ps.16,791 million for the previous year. The growth is explained by a 69% increase in the financial cost - derived from greater creation of credit preventive reserves, in the context of solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interests paid, in line with growing market rates - and a 4% reduction in commercial costs, consistent with the performance of income from merchandise sales.
Selling, administrative and promotion expenses increased 7% to Ps.16,158 million, from Ps.15,120 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and operating expenses.
Expenses grow to a lesser extent than consolidated revenue, which is the result of solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operating efficiency, together with strict budgets throughout the organization - in the context of measures to rationalize structures and optimize processes.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.6,158 million, from Ps.5,622 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,767 million, compared to Ps.2,606 million in the same quarter of 2022.
The main variations below EBITDA were the following:
A reduction of Ps.805 million in other expenses, due to impairment of Purpose Financial's intangible assets in the first quarter of 2022, consistent with the company's performance and financial perspectives a year ago.
A positive variation of Ps.5,832 million in other financial results, which reflects a 7% reduction this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company - and which does not imply cash flow - compared to a 17% reduction a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, an increase of Ps.1,909 million was registered in the provision for taxes in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.459 million, from a loss of Ps.4,615 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.39,026 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to Ps.32,525 million of the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to issuances of Certificados Busatiles.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.10,078 million, from Ps.6,691 million the previous year.
As of March 31, 2023, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.89,036 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.1 times.
As of March 31
As of March 31
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$6,691
$10,078
3,386
51 %
Marketable financial instruments
32,606
28,059
(4,547)
(14 %)
Inventories
19,549
17,663
(1,885)
(10 %)
Accounts receivables
49,505
43,350
(6,154)
(12 %)
Other current assets
4,433
5,083
650
15 %
Investments in shares
39,839
39,692
(147)
(0 %)
Fixed assets
7,620
10,037
2,416
32 %
Right of use assets
9,027
12,848
3,821
42 %
Other assets
1,838
3,619
1,781
97 %
Total assets
$171,108
$170,429
($679)
(0 %)
Short-term debt
$12,535
$9,386
(3,149)
(25 %)
Suppliers
8,221
8,016
(205)
(2 %)
Other short-term liabilities
15,921
17,934
2,013
13 %
Long-term debt
19,990
29,640
9,650
48 %
Differed taxes
4,272
1,510
(2,763)
(65 %)
Other long-term debt
11,109
14,908
3,798
34 %
Total liabilities
$72,049
$81,393
$9,344
13 %
Stakeholder's equity
$99,059
$89,036
($10,023)
(10 %)
Liabilities and equity
$171,108
$170,429
($679)
(0 %)
Figures in millions of pesos.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2023, grew 16%, to Ps.165,666 million, from Ps.142,964 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.7% at the end of the period, compared to 4.6% the previous year.
Banco Azteca Mexico's gross portfolio balance increased 18% to Ps.160,451 million, from Ps.135,721 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.9%, compared to 4.2% a year earlier.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 11%, to Ps.216,631 million, from Ps.195,383 million a year ago. Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits were Ps.215,332 million, 12% above the Ps.192,166 million of the previous year.
The ratio of traditional deposits to gross credit portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico was 1.3 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio - computable liquid assets / total net cash outflow - was 1.304%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.
The capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.79%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,307 contact points, compared to 6,235 units the previous year. The increase results from the net opening of 245 contact points in Mexico and 43 in Central America, partially offset by the closure of 216 Purpose Financial units in the United States - in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening efficiency operations of this company.
The company has 4,981 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 917 in the United States and 409 in Central America . The important distribution network provides the company with proximity to the customer and closeness in service and generates a superior market position in the countries in which it operates.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama .
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Press Relations:
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
1Q22
1Q23
Change
Financial income
21,715
58 %
26,699
63 %
4,985
23 %
Commercial income
15,817
42 %
15,520
37 %
(298)
-2 %
Income
37,532
100 %
42,219
100 %
4,687
12 %
Financial cost
5,215
14 %
8,808
21 %
3,593
69 %
Commercial cost
11,576
31 %
11,095
26 %
(480)
-4 %
Costs
16,791
45 %
19,904
47 %
3,113
19 %
Gross income
20,741
55 %
22,316
53 %
1,574
8 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
15,120
40 %
16,158
38 %
1,038
7 %
EBITDA
5,622
15 %
6,158
15 %
537
10 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,210
6 %
2,390
6 %
180
8 %
Other expense, net
805
2 %
1
0 %
(805)
-100 %
Operating income
2,606
7 %
3,767
9 %
1,162
45 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
192
1 %
377
1 %
185
96 %
Interest expense
(947)
-3 %
(1,470)
-3 %
(523)
-55 %
Foreign exchange gain, net
43
0 %
436
1 %
393
100 %
Other financial results, net
(8,370)
-22 %
(2,538)
-6 %
5,832
70 %
(9,082)
-24 %
(3,195)
-8 %
5,887
65 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
118
0 %
56
0 %
(62)
-52 %
(Loss) income before income tax
(6,358)
-17 %
628
1 %
6,986
----
Income tax
1,740
5 %
(169)
0 %
(1,909)
----
(Loss) income before discontinued operations
(4,618)
-12 %
459
1 %
5,077
----
Result from discontinued operations
2
0 %
(0)
0 %
(2)
----
Impairment of intangible assets
0 %
0 %
-
----
Consolidated net (loss) income
(4,615)
-12 %
459
1 %
5,075
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Change
At March 31, 2022
At March 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
6,691
31,128
37,819
10,078
31,216
41,294
3,475
9 %
Marketable financial instruments
5,750
95,650
101,400
5,077
94,672
99,749
(1,651)
-2 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
76,718
76,718
-
85,349
85,349
8,631
11 %
Total past-due loans
-
5,121
5,121
-
7,533
7,533
2,412
47 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
81,839
81,839
-
92,882
92,882
11,043
13 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
11,063
11,063
-
14,063
14,063
3,001
27 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
70,776
70,776
-
78,819
78,819
8,043
11 %
Inventories
19,549
-
19,549
17,663
-
17,663
(1,885)
-10 %
Other current assets
16,887
11,354
28,241
19,676
13,699
33,376
5,135
18 %
Total current assets
48,877
208,909
257,786
52,495
218,407
270,901
13,115
5 %
Financial instruments
26,856
40
26,896
22,981
3
22,985
(3,912)
-15 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
59,613
59,613
-
70,807
70,807
11,193
19 %
Total past-due loans
-
1,512
1,512
-
1,977
1,977
465
31 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
61,125
61,125
-
72,784
72,784
11,659
19 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
3,771
3,771
-
4,918
4,918
1,147
30 %
Loan portfolio
-
57,353
57,353
-
67,865
67,865
10,512
18 %
Other non-current assets
24,245
183
24,428
16,627
331
16,958
(7,470)
-31 %
Investment in shares
2,209
-
2,209
2,103
-
2,103
(106)
-5 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
7,620
7,365
14,985
10,037
11,028
21,065
6,080
41 %
Intangible assets
541
8,352
8,893
780
8,134
8,914
22
0 %
Right of use asset
8,840
2,254
11,094
12,675
2,189
14,864
3,770
34 %
Other assets
1,297
8,194
9,491
2,839
7,734
10,573
1,081
11 %
TOTAL ASSETS
120,486
292,650
413,136
120,537
315,692
436,228
23,092
6 %
Demand and term deposits
-
195,383
195,383
-
216,631
216,631
21,248
11 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
24,546
24,546
-
27,753
27,753
3,207
13 %
Short-term debt
12,465
384
12,850
9,281
542
9,823
(3,027)
-24 %
Leasing
1,647
933
2,580
2,317
887
3,204
624
24 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
14,112
221,247
235,359
11,598
245,813
257,411
22,052
9 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
22,271
18,604
40,875
23,409
20,183
43,592
2,717
7 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
22,271
18,604
40,875
23,409
20,183
43,592
2,717
7 %
Total short-term liabilities
36,383
239,851
276,234
35,006
265,997
301,003
24,769
9 %
Long-term debt
19,710
12
19,722
26,970
0
26,970
7,248
37 %
Leasing
8,140
1,418
9,558
11,402
1,440
12,842
3,284
34 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
27,851
1,430
29,280
38,372
1,440
39,812
10,532
36 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
7,241
1,322
8,563
5,015
1,362
6,377
(2,186)
-26 %
Total long-term liabilities
35,092
2,751
37,843
43,387
2,802
46,190
8,347
22 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
71,475
242,602
314,077
78,394
268,799
347,193
33,116
11 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
49,011
50,048
99,059
42,143
46,893
89,036
(10,023)
-10 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
120,486
292,650
413,136
120,537
315,692
436,228
23,092
6 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
1Q22
1Q23
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,162
19 %
1,224
19 %
62
5 %
Salinas y Rocha
36
1 %
33
1 %
(3)
-8 %
Banco Azteca
1,885
30 %
1,937
31 %
52
3 %
Freestanding branches
1,653
27 %
1,787
28 %
134
8 %
Total
4,736
76 %
4,981
79 %
245
5 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
105
2 %
119
2 %
14
13 %
Banco Azteca
204
3 %
225
4 %
21
10 %
Freestanding branches
57
1 %
65
1 %
8
14 %
Total
366
6 %
409
6 %
43
12 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
1,133
18 %
917
15 %
(216)
-19 %
Total
1,133
18 %
917
15 %
(216)
-19 %
TOTAL
6,235
100 %
6,307
100 %
72
1 %
Floor space (m²)
1,497
100 %
1,527
100 %
30
2 %
Employees
Mexico
61,465
88 %
60,897
87 %
(568)
-1 %
Central and South America
5,421
8 %
6,082
9 %
661
12 %
North America
2,829
4 %
2,673
4 %
(156)
-6 %
Total employees
69,715
100 %
69,652
100 %
(63)
0 %
