Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces 10% Growth In Ebitda, To Ps.6,158 Million In The First Quarter Of 2023

-Consolidated revenue increases 12%, to Ps.42,219 million as a result of strong dynamism in financial income-

-The consolidated gross portfolio grows 16%, to Ps.165,666 million-

-11% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.216,631 million, reaffirms solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding-

MEXICO CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2023 results.

First quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 12% to Ps.42,219 million in the period, compared to Ps.37,532 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.36,062 million, from Ps.31,911 million in 2022.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,158 million, 10% higher compared to Ps.5,622 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,767 million this quarter, 45% above Ps.2,606 million in the same period of 2022.

The company reported net income of Ps.459 million, compared to a loss of Ps.4,615 million a year ago.



1Q 2022 1Q 2023 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $37,532 $42,219 $4,687 12 %









EBITDA $5,622 $6,158 $537 10 %









Operating profit $2,606 $3,767 $1,162 45 % Net result $(4,615) $459 $5,075 ---









Net result per share $(20.43) $2.07 $22.50 ---











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of March 31, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of March 31, 2023, were 221.4 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 12% in the period, as a result of a 23% growth in financial revenues and a 2% decrease in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.26,699 million, from Ps.21,715 million the previous year - reflects, to a large extent, a 31% increase in the income of Banco Azteca Mexico - which further strengthens its solid financial margin - within the framework of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the development of businesses.

The reduction in sales of the commercial business - to Ps.15,520 million, from Ps.15,817 million a year ago - largely reflects the decrease in sales of certain lines of merchandise due to lower seasonal demand, partially offset by strong growth in income from commercialization of motorcycles - which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of millions of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.19,904 million, compared to Ps.16,791 million for the previous year. The growth is explained by a 69% increase in the financial cost - derived from greater creation of credit preventive reserves, in the context of solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interests paid, in line with growing market rates - and a 4% reduction in commercial costs, consistent with the performance of income from merchandise sales.

Selling, administrative and promotion expenses increased 7% to Ps.16,158 million, from Ps.15,120 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and operating expenses.

Expenses grow to a lesser extent than consolidated revenue, which is the result of solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operating efficiency, together with strict budgets throughout the organization - in the context of measures to rationalize structures and optimize processes.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.6,158 million, from Ps.5,622 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,767 million, compared to Ps.2,606 million in the same quarter of 2022.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

A reduction of Ps.805 million in other expenses, due to impairment of Purpose Financial's intangible assets in the first quarter of 2022, consistent with the company's performance and financial perspectives a year ago.

A positive variation of Ps.5,832 million in other financial results, which reflects a 7% reduction this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company - and which does not imply cash flow - compared to a 17% reduction a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, an increase of Ps.1,909 million was registered in the provision for taxes in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.459 million, from a loss of Ps.4,615 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.39,026 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to Ps.32,525 million of the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to issuances of Certificados Busatiles.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.10,078 million, from Ps.6,691 million the previous year.

As of March 31, 2023, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.89,036 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.1 times.



As of March 31

2022 As of March 31

2023 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $6,691 $10,078 3,386 51 % Marketable financial instruments 32,606 28,059 (4,547) (14 %) Inventories 19,549 17,663 (1,885) (10 %) Accounts receivables 49,505 43,350 (6,154) (12 %) Other current assets 4,433 5,083 650 15 % Investments in shares 39,839 39,692 (147) (0 %) Fixed assets 7,620 10,037 2,416 32 % Right of use assets 9,027 12,848 3,821 42 % Other assets 1,838 3,619 1,781 97 %









Total assets $171,108 $170,429 ($679) (0 %)









Short-term debt $12,535 $9,386 (3,149) (25 %) Suppliers 8,221 8,016 (205) (2 %) Other short-term liabilities 15,921 17,934 2,013 13 % Long-term debt 19,990 29,640 9,650 48 % Differed taxes 4,272 1,510 (2,763) (65 %) Other long-term debt 11,109 14,908 3,798 34 %









Total liabilities $72,049 $81,393 $9,344 13 %









Stakeholder's equity $99,059 $89,036 ($10,023) (10 %)









Liabilities and equity $171,108 $170,429 ($679) (0 %)

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2023, grew 16%, to Ps.165,666 million, from Ps.142,964 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.7% at the end of the period, compared to 4.6% the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's gross portfolio balance increased 18% to Ps.160,451 million, from Ps.135,721 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.9%, compared to 4.2% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 11%, to Ps.216,631 million, from Ps.195,383 million a year ago. Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits were Ps.215,332 million, 12% above the Ps.192,166 million of the previous year.

The ratio of traditional deposits to gross credit portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico was 1.3 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio - computable liquid assets / total net cash outflow - was 1.304%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.79%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,307 contact points, compared to 6,235 units the previous year. The increase results from the net opening of 245 contact points in Mexico and 43 in Central America, partially offset by the closure of 216 Purpose Financial units in the United States - in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening efficiency operations of this company.

The company has 4,981 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 917 in the United States and 409 in Central America . The important distribution network provides the company with proximity to the customer and closeness in service and generates a superior market position in the countries in which it operates.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama .

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































1Q22

1Q23

Change

























Financial income 21,715 58 %

26,699 63 %

4,985 23 %



Commercial income 15,817 42 %

15,520 37 %

(298) -2 %



Income 37,532 100 %

42,219 100 %

4,687 12 %

























Financial cost 5,215 14 %

8,808 21 %

3,593 69 %



Commercial cost 11,576 31 %

11,095 26 %

(480) -4 %



Costs 16,791 45 %

19,904 47 %

3,113 19 %

























Gross income 20,741 55 %

22,316 53 %

1,574 8 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 15,120 40 %

16,158 38 %

1,038 7 %

























EBITDA 5,622 15 %

6,158 15 %

537 10 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,210 6 %

2,390 6 %

180 8 %















































Other expense, net 805 2 %

1 0 %

(805) -100 %

























Operating income 2,606 7 %

3,767 9 %

1,162 45 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 192 1 %

377 1 %

185 96 %



Interest expense (947) -3 %

(1,470) -3 %

(523) -55 %



Foreign exchange gain, net 43 0 %

436 1 %

393 100 %



Other financial results, net (8,370) -22 %

(2,538) -6 %

5,832 70 %





(9,082) -24 %

(3,195) -8 %

5,887 65 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 118 0 %

56 0 %

(62) -52 %

























(Loss) income before income tax (6,358) -17 %

628 1 %

6,986 ----

























Income tax 1,740 5 %

(169) 0 %

(1,909) ----

























(Loss) income before discontinued operations (4,618) -12 %

459 1 %

5,077 ----

























Result from discontinued operations 2 0 %

(0) 0 %

(2) ----

























Impairment of intangible assets

0 %



0 %

- ----

























Consolidated net (loss) income (4,615) -12 %

459 1 %

5,075 ----



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra





















Change























At March 31, 2022

At March 31, 2023

























Cash and cash equivalents 6,691 31,128 37,819

10,078 31,216 41,294

3,475 9 %





















Marketable financial instruments 5,750 95,650 101,400

5,077 94,672 99,749

(1,651) -2 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 76,718 76,718

- 85,349 85,349

8,631 11 % Total past-due loans - 5,121 5,121

- 7,533 7,533

2,412 47 % Gross loan portfolio - 81,839 81,839

- 92,882 92,882

11,043 13 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 11,063 11,063

- 14,063 14,063

3,001 27 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 70,776 70,776

- 78,819 78,819

8,043 11 %





















Inventories 19,549 - 19,549

17,663 - 17,663

(1,885) -10 %





















Other current assets 16,887 11,354 28,241

19,676 13,699 33,376

5,135 18 %





















Total current assets 48,877 208,909 257,786

52,495 218,407 270,901

13,115 5 %





















Financial instruments 26,856 40 26,896

22,981 3 22,985

(3,912) -15 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 59,613 59,613

- 70,807 70,807

11,193 19 % Total past-due loans - 1,512 1,512

- 1,977 1,977

465 31 % Gross loan portfolio - 61,125 61,125

- 72,784 72,784

11,659 19 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 3,771 3,771

- 4,918 4,918

1,147 30 %





















Loan portfolio - 57,353 57,353

- 67,865 67,865

10,512 18 %





















Other non-current assets 24,245 183 24,428

16,627 331 16,958

(7,470) -31 % Investment in shares 2,209 - 2,209

2,103 - 2,103

(106) -5 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,620 7,365 14,985

10,037 11,028 21,065

6,080 41 % Intangible assets 541 8,352 8,893

780 8,134 8,914

22 0 % Right of use asset 8,840 2,254 11,094

12,675 2,189 14,864

3,770 34 % Other assets 1,297 8,194 9,491

2,839 7,734 10,573

1,081 11 % TOTAL ASSETS 120,486 292,650 413,136

120,537 315,692 436,228

23,092 6 %











































Demand and term deposits - 195,383 195,383

- 216,631 216,631

21,248 11 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 24,546 24,546

- 27,753 27,753

3,207 13 % Short-term debt 12,465 384 12,850

9,281 542 9,823

(3,027) -24 % Leasing 1,647 933 2,580

2,317 887 3,204

624 24 % Short-term liabilities with cost 14,112 221,247 235,359

11,598 245,813 257,411

22,052 9 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 22,271 18,604 40,875

23,409 20,183 43,592

2,717 7 % Short-term liabilities without cost 22,271 18,604 40,875

23,409 20,183 43,592

2,717 7 %





















Total short-term liabilities 36,383 239,851 276,234

35,006 265,997 301,003

24,769 9 %





















Long-term debt 19,710 12 19,722

26,970 0 26,970

7,248 37 % Leasing 8,140 1,418 9,558

11,402 1,440 12,842

3,284 34 % Long-term liabilities with cost 27,851 1,430 29,280

38,372 1,440 39,812

10,532 36 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 7,241 1,322 8,563

5,015 1,362 6,377

(2,186) -26 %





















Total long-term liabilities 35,092 2,751 37,843

43,387 2,802 46,190

8,347 22 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 71,475 242,602 314,077

78,394 268,799 347,193

33,116 11 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 49,011 50,048 99,059

42,143 46,893 89,036

(10,023) -10 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 120,486 292,650 413,136

120,537 315,692 436,228

23,092 6 %



INFRASTRUCTURE

























1Q22

1Q23

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,162 19 %

1,224 19 %

62 5 % Salinas y Rocha 36 1 %

33 1 %

(3) -8 % Banco Azteca 1,885 30 %

1,937 31 %

52 3 % Freestanding branches 1,653 27 %

1,787 28 %

134 8 % Total 4,736 76 %

4,981 79 %

245 5 %

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 105 2 %

119 2 %

14 13 % Banco Azteca 204 3 %

225 4 %

21 10 % Freestanding branches 57 1 %

65 1 %

8 14 % Total 366 6 %

409 6 %

43 12 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,133 18 %

917 15 %

(216) -19 % Total 1,133 18 %

917 15 %

(216) -19 %

















TOTAL 6,235 100 %

6,307 100 %

72 1 %





























































































































Floor space (m²) 1,497 100 %

1,527 100 %

30 2 %







































































Employees















Mexico 61,465 88 %

60,897 87 %

(568) -1 % Central and South America 5,421 8 %

6,082 9 %

661 12 % North America 2,829 4 %

2,673 4 %

(156) -6 % Total employees 69,715 100 %

69,652 100 %

(63) 0 %

