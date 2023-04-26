Dental CAD/CAM Materials and Systems Market to Reach $6,704.8 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 9.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The factors that drive the growth of the dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market include the rise in the prevalence of tooth loss, a growth in the number of edentulous people, the benefits of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, technological developments in dental CAD/CAM systems, the expansion of dental service organizations, and the rise in the demand for advanced dental solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental CAD/CAM Materials and Systems Market by Product (Dental CAD and CAM Materials, Dental CAD and CAM Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global dental CAD/CAM materials and systems industry generated $2,265.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $6,704.8 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The factors that drive the growth of the dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market include the rise in the prevalence of tooth loss, the growth in the number of edentulous people, the benefits of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, technological developments in dental CAD/CAM systems, the expansion of dental service organizations, and the rise in the demand for advanced dental solutions. However, high maintenance costs, high price of CAD/CAM systems, and limited reimbursements constrain the market growth. Furthermore, the surge in demand for dental cosmetic procedures, the increase in disposable incomes, and the growth prospects in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market due to the implementation of lockdown to control the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Moreover, government restrictions on elective dental care and social isolation were the significant factors that impacted the growth of the market during the pandemic.

However, the dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market has recovered post the pandemic.

The Dental CAD and CAM Systems segment to maintain prominent revenue growth in 2030-

Based on product, the dental CAD and CAM systems segment held the largest share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market revenue, and is projected to maintain prominent revenue growth in 2030. Due to a rise in the demand for software that facilitates effective design, restoration, fit, and manufacturing of dental prosthetics. However, the dental CAD and CAM materials segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. This is driven by the high adoption rate of ceramics in the field of digital dentistry due to the increase in R&D activities in the healthcare industry. As a result, ceramic materials are used to make most dental restorations, including C&B restorations, that are produced using CAD/CAM systems.

Europe garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market revenue, and is expected to dominate by 2030. This is due to an increase in dental caries and tooth loss in the region, a high adoption rate of CAD/CAM technology, the presence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in patient awareness of CAD/CAM-based dental restorations. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.4% throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising dental disorders like edentulism and severe tooth loss, increased dental product awareness, an increase in healthcare costs, and a surge in the geriatric population in the area.

Leading Market Players-

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

ZimVie Inc.

Roland DGA Corporation

Planmeca OY

Amann Girrbach AG

Zirkonzahn GmBH

Institut Straumann AG

3M Company

Company Ivoclar Vivadent AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of the market players.

