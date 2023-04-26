Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the research, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory allergies, is pleased to announce its strategic direction for the Stallergenes Greer Foundation.

The Stallergenes Greer Foundation, under the aegis of the Fondation de France, aims to build healthier futures for all by focusing on three key areas:

Advancing scientific research to boost innovation and precision medicine;

Supporting academic initiatives to further develop future generations of allergy healthcare professionals;

Engaging in climate action and environmental protection to advance the prevention and treatment of allergies.

The comprehensive approach adopted by the Stallergenes Greer Foundation aims to serve the One Health Initiative that has been formally endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in particular, and which calls for "the collaborative efforts of multiple disciplines working locally, nationally, and globally to attain optimal health for people, animals and our environment."

"The strategic direction of the Stallergenes Greer Foundation reflects our unwavering engagement to advance precision medicine and science in the field of allergy for the benefit of society and will contribute to breakthrough collaborations to address complex challenges in allergy and environmental health. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of our Scientific Board whose experience and vision are strong assets for the foundation," stated Michele Antonelli, CEO of Stallergenes Greer and Chairman of the Stallergenes Greer Foundation.

The Stallergenes Greer Foundation will support innovative research projects, encompassing fundamental, applied, environmental and societal research, as well as education.

In 2023, the foundation will allocate up to €150,000 for outstanding work led either by a young scientist or a mid-career scientist to advance precision medicine in the field of allergy, or outstanding work in the environmental field to advance the prevention and treatment of allergies.

The Stallergenes Greer Foundation is governed by a Board of Trustees, which itself brings together a Managing Board and a Scientific Board:

The Managing Board is comprised of Stallergenes Greer senior executives:

Michele Antonelli, CEO,

Amer Jaber, EVP Operations Europe,

Dominique Pezziardi, General Manager France, Belgium and Luxembourg Global Head of Pricing and Market Access,

Catherine Kress, Head of Communications and Corporate responsibility.

The Scientific Board is comprised of renowned scientific and medical experts:

Pascal Demoly, Professor of Pulmonology and Head of Department at the University Hospital, Montpellier (France),

Alessandro Fiocchi, MD, Director of Allergy at Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Vatican City (Italy),

Carla Irani, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Clinical Immunology, Allergology Immunological Asthma at Hôtel Dieu de France University Medical Center, Beirut (Lebanon),

Kari Nadeau, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Environmental Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Boston, MA, U.S.A.).

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER INTERNATIONAL AG

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer International AG is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the research, development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer International AG is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France). For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

ABOUT FONDATION DE FRANCE

Created in 1969, Fondation de France is a private organisation recognised of public interest, whose mission is to support all forms of generosity in order to translate them into effective actions of general interest. With the 945 foundations it hosts, it supports more than 10,000 promising and innovative initiatives each year, in France and abroad. Independent and private, it operates thanks to the generosity of donors.

