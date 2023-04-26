SunPower customers can earn rewards by managing electricity use during peak electricity demand hours, as part of a virtual power plant partnership with OhmConnect.From pv magazine USA SunPower has partnered with OhmConnect to provide its customers with the opportunity to join virtual power plant (VPP) programs. Homeowners in select California markets who have the mySunPower app can participate and earn rewards for managing their electricity use, especially during times of peak demand on the grid, when utility bill rates are the highest. The service helps balance the electricity grid while offering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...