India's Cosmic PV Power says it expects to start production from its second 600 MW factory by June, bringing its total solar panel manufacturing capacity to 850 MW.From pv magazine India Cosmic PV Power has broken ground on a 600 MW solar panel manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The facility, which will have a fully automated process and produce modules with outputs in the range of 550 Wp to 600 Wp, is scheduled to start production in June. In addition to multi-busbar mono PERC and bifacial modules, it will also be equipped for HJT and TOPCon technology. Cosmic PV's current annual manufacturing ...

