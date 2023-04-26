Building And Construction Sheets Market to Reach $233.74 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building and construction sheets market size is expected to reach USD 233.74 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.The increasing spending in the construction and building industry by governments in major countries such as U.S., Canada, and China is expected to boost product demand.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Metal sheets accounted for 35.7% of the revenue share in 2022 on account of the availability of a wide range of metal deposits and the high durability of metal components. Lead, aluminum tin, zinc, copper, and iron & their alloys are among the metals used in building & construction sheet products; however, aluminum is the most commonly used metal owing to its lightweight and anti-corrosion properties.

Roofing applications were estimated at USD 36.04 billion for the year 2022, and the demand is projected to be fueled by the surge in residential construction activities in developed nations along with expanding product penetration into various applications. Whereas flooring exhibited as the fastest growing application segment with a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for aesthetically, superior and durable floor sheets solutions.

Building and construction sheets serve a variety of purposes, including bonding, glazing, protection, insulation, and sound and waterproofing. However, protection accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rising demand for the product in different applications including roofing and windows & doors.

With rising demand for residential real estate in both developing and developed economies, global spending on residential building construction is outpacing industrial and commercial spending. As a result, residential construction accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is likely to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Distribution of building & construction sheets via direct supply accounted for a major revenue share of over 77.4% for building & construction sheets on account of the presence of well-established distribution channels and logistical systems. Direct distribution channels provide cost-effective bulk products to a wide range of application industries.

The Asia Pacific exhibited to be the largest and fastest-growing region on account of rising spending in residential real estate construction over the forecast period. The rapidly growing industry in Asia Pacific is characterized by a rising population, rapid urbanization, and strong economic growth, which is expected to drive the product market at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The major manufacturers in the building & construction sheets market include Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, and Owens Corning Corp. These companies are engaged in the adoption of strategic initiatives such as research and development and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge.

Read full market research report, "Building And Construction Sheets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bitumen, Rubber, Metal, Polymer), By Application (Flooring, Ceiling, Windows, Doors, HVAC), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Building And Construction Sheets Market Growth & Trends

The rapidly expanding urbanization and industrialization are also driving the building & construction sheets market growth. Furthermore, the increasing focus on industrial and public infrastructure requirements across the globe is projected to create potential demand over the forecast period. The economic development across rapidly developing countries including India, Mexico, and Nigeria is further projected to propel the building & construction sheets market growth.

There is continuous involvement of government and international non-profit organizations in the development of their respective areas and countries in terms of infrastructural development projects that can meet the demand of the growing population. Additionally, the rising focus to limit the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) across the buildings and construction industry is another factor anticipated to create demand in the near future.

Polymer sheets are used in a variety of applications in the building and construction industry, including sound barriers, greenhouses, window glazing, and furniture. Furthermore, the growing trend of interior decoration and architecture is expected to boost the demand for polymer sheets and their raw materials such as polyester, PVC, polyamides, and polyurethanes.

The building & construction sheets market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial based on end-use. The market for metal sheets in residential air handling and ventilation systems is expected to grow in response to rising demand for modern heating, cooling, and ventilation systems in modern buildings. Furthermore, rising green building practices are increasing the demand for bio-based polymer sheets in the residential sector.

North America is expected to be driven by the growing residential and commercial real estate industries in the United States, owing to rising consumer confidence and low-interest rates. Additionally, the construction industry is one of the primary contributors to Canada and Mexico's annual GDP, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Stringent regulations governing the depletion and recycling of conventional materials such as metal and wood are expected to drive demand for bio-based polymers in building and construction applications. Building & construction sheets market growth is being driven by the use of polymers in form sheets in FRP bridge sections, bridge bearings, flooring, and cladding panels' applications..

Building And Construction Sheets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global building and construction sheets market on the basis of product, application, function, end-use, distribution channel, and region

Building And Construction Sheets Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Bitumen

Rubber

Metal

Polymer

Building And Construction Sheets Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Flooring

Walls & Ceiling

Windows

Doors

Roofing

Building Envelop

Electrical

HVAC

Plumbing

Building And Construction Sheets Market - Function Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Glazing

Water Proofing

Building And Construction Sheets Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Building And Construction Sheets Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Direct

Third-party

Building And Construction Sheets Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



UK

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Building And Construction Sheets Market

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning Corp.

Etex

Fletcher Building Limited

North American Roofing Services, Inc.

Icopal ApS

EURAMAX

