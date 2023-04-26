TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter consolidated revenue was NT$54.2 billion, decreasing 20.1% QoQ from NT$67.8 billion in 4Q22. Compared to a year ago, 1Q23 revenue declined 14.5% YoY from NT$63.4 billion in 1Q22. Consolidated gross margin for 1Q23 was 35.5%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$16.2 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.31.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "In the first quarter of 2023, our business was impacted by sluggish wafer demand as customers continued to digest elevated inventory levels. In line with guidance previously provided, wafer shipments fell 17.5% QoQ and utilization rate dropped to 70%, while average selling price stayed firm during the quarter. Factoring in a less favorable foreign exchange rate, revenue in the first quarter fell 20.1% QoQ. Despite lower utilization, gross margin remained firm at 35.5%, reflecting improved structural profitability and optimized product mix. Although demand weakened across major end markets, our automotive and industrial segments posted growth during the quarter. Automotive sales, in particular, accounted for 17% of overall first quarter revenue. While this partially reflects declines in other segments, we expect automotive to remain a significant revenue contributor and key growth driver for UMC going forward, as IC content in cars continue to increase driven by electrification and autonomous driving."

Co-president Wang said: "Entering the second quarter of 2023, we expect customers' inventory correction to linger given the softness in overall end market demand. As a result, our wafer shipment will be flat this quarter. Meanwhile, the Company continues to implement strict cost control measures to ensure our profitability remains intact through near-term cyclicality. Going forward, we believe our strategy of focusing on the development of differentiated solutions across numerous logic and specialty technology platforms such as eHV, RFSOI, and BCD will help us secure future business and expand our presence in the IC industry. While positioning for future business growth, UMC is also committed to maintaining a high dividend payout ratio. In Q1, the Board of Directors proposed to distribute a cash dividend of approximately NT$3.60 per share, subject to shareholders' approval."

"UMC has invested in a number of initiatives over the years to minimize the environmental impact of our operations, such as increasing the reuse rate of resources in our fabs. Last month, we announced that we will be building the Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center at our Fab 12A. The new facility, which will process semiconductor manufacturing waste into value-added products that can be reused or sold, is expected to reduce waste from UMC's Taiwan manufacturing sites by one-third. This NT$1.8 billion project represents our commitment to sustainable practices as well as innovative solutions that create value for the Company and our stakeholders," Co-president Wang added.

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 1Q23 4Q22 QoQ %

change 1Q22 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 54,209 67,836 (20.1) 63,423 (14.5) Gross Profit 19,224 29,124 (34.0) 27,504 (30.1) Operating Expenses (5,780) (6,798) (15.0) (6,513) (11.3) Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 1,037 1,311 (20.9) 1,343 (22.8) Operating Income 14,481 23,637 (38.7) 22,334 (35.2) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 4,647 889 422.6 1,314 253.8 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 16,183 19,068 (15.1) 19,808 (18.3) EPS (NT$ per share) 1.31 1.54 1.61 (US$ per ADS) 0.215 0.253 0.264

First quarter operating revenues declined by 20.1% sequentially to NT$54.21 billion as inventory correction continued within the semi industry, lowering wafer shipments. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 41% of wafer revenue. Gross profit decreased 34% QoQ to NT$19.22 billion, or 35.5% of revenue. Operating expenses declined 15% QoQ to NT$5.78 billion. Net other operating income declined to NT$1.04 billion. Net non-operating income totaled NT$4.65 billion, reflecting the mark to market securities. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$16.18 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.31. Earnings per ADS was US$0.215. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q23 was 12,348,880,384, compared with 12,348,880,384 shares in 4Q22 and 12,283,479,334 shares in 1Q22. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,597,236,266 in 1Q23, compared with 12,684,106,050 shares in 4Q22 and 12,534,728,721 shares in 1Q22. The fully diluted shares counted on March 31, 2023 were approximately 12,597,236,000.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues decreased to NT$54.21 billion. COGS declined 9.6% to NT$34.99 billion, which included 11% sequential decrease in other manufacturing costs. Gross profit fell 34% QoQ to NT$19.22 billion. Operating expenses declined to NT$5.78 billion, as R&D fell 18.8% to NT$2.77 billion, representing 5.1% of revenue while G&A sequentially declined 13.8% to NT$2.10 billion. Net other operating income was NT$1.04 billion. In 1Q23, operating income declined 38.7% QoQ to NT$14.48 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 1Q23 4Q22 QoQ %

change 1Q22 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 54,209 67,836 (20.1) 63,423 (14.5) COGS (34,985) (38,712) (9.6) (35,919) (2.6) Depreciation (8,439) (8,898) (5.2) (9,807) (13.9) Other Mfg. Costs (26,546) (29,814) (11.0) (26,112) 1.7 Gross Profit 19,224 29,124 (34.0) 27,504 (30.1) Gross Margin (%) 35.5% 42.9% 43.4% Operating Expenses (5,780) (6,798) (15.0) (6,513) (11.3) G&A (2,102) (2,438) (13.8) (2,226) (5.6) Sales & Marketing (950) (953) (0.3) (1,255) (24.3) R&D (2,767) (3,407) (18.8) (3,033) (8.8) Expected Credit Impairment gain (loss) 39 (0) - 1 3,983.2 Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 1,037 1,311 (20.9) 1,343 (22.8) Operating Income 14,481 23,637 (38.7) 22,334 (35.2)

Net non-operating income in 1Q23 was NT$4.65 billion, primarily reflecting the NT$3.99 billion in net investment gain and the NT$0.91 billion in net interest income partially offset by the NT$0.24 billion in exchange loss.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 4,647 889 1,314 Net Interest Income and Expenses 908 584 (323) Net Investment Gain and Loss 3,987 1,382 576 Exchange Gain and Loss (239) (1,057) 926 Other Gain and Loss (9) (20) 135

In 1Q23, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$26.96 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$29.59 billion, which included NT$30.38 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash outflow of NT$3.42 billion. Cash inflow from financing was NT$1.35 billion, primarily from a NT$1.99 billion in increase in deposits-in partially offset by a NT$0.49 billion in repayment of bank loans. Net cash outflow in 1Q23 totaled NT$1.99 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$2.43 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month Period Ended Mar. 31, 2023 For the 3-Month Period Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 26,964 40,956 Net income before tax 19,128 24,526 Depreciation & Amortization 9,903 10,477 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (3,248) (1,705) Income tax paid (2,936) (385) Changes in working capital & others 4,117 8,043 Cash Flow from Investing Activities (29,586) (36,045) Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost 598 9 Acquisition of PP&E (29,756) (35,951) Acquisition of intangible assets (528) (440) Others 100 337 Cash Flow from Financing Activities 1,347 (9,185) Bank loans (485) (8,082) Increase (decrease) in deposits-in 1,991 (389) Others (159) (714) Effect of Exchange Rate (710) (2,556) Net Cash Flow (1,985) (6,830) Beginning balance 173,819 180,649 Ending balance 171,834 173,819

Cash and cash equivalents slightly decreased to NT$171.83 billion. Days of inventory increased by 11 days to 83 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Cash and Cash Equivalents 171.83 173.82 172.17 Accounts Receivable 27.07 36.98 38.05 Days Sales Outstanding 54 55 53 Inventories, net 32.68 31.07 25.40 Days of Inventory 83 72 61 Total Current Assets 241.97 252.37 249.68

Current liabilities slightly decreased to NT$105.89 billion. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$37.30 billion. Total liabilities decreased to NT$194.08 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 55%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Total Current Liabilities 105.89 108.57 93.12 Accounts Payable 9.21 8.98 9.06 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 9.77 7.59 22.58 Payables on Equipment 18.44 18.63 7.63 Other 68.47 73.37 53.85 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 37.30 39.88 50.07 Long-Term Investment Liabilities 4.26 4.22 8.59 Total Liabilities 194.08 197.60 180.62 Debt to Equity 55% 59% 60%

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia-Pacific declined to 50% while business from North America was 31% of sales. Business from Europe increased to 11% while contribution from Japan was 8%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 North America 31% 30% 23% 22% 22% Asia Pacific 50% 54% 62% 65% 64% Europe 11% 9% 9% 8% 8% Japan 8% 7% 6% 5% 6%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm declined to 26% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution was 15% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 14nm and below 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14nm 26% 28% 25% 22% 20% 28nm 15% 17% 17% 18% 18% 40nm 19% 17% 18% 19% 19% 65nm 10% 9% 8% 7% 8% 90nm 12% 12% 12% 12% 12% 0.13um 10% 10% 10% 12% 13% 0.18um 6% 5% 8% 8% 7% 0.5um and above 2% 2% 2% 2% 3%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 77% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Fabless 77% 81% 83% 86% 87% IDM 23% 19% 17% 14% 13%

Revenue from the communication segment represented 44%, while business from computer applications decreased to 9%. Business from consumer applications was 24% as other segments grew to 23% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Computer 9% 12% 14% 16% 17% Communication 44% 45% 45% 45% 45% Consumer 24% 25% 27% 27% 26% Others 23% 18% 14% 12% 12%

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) grew slightly in 1Q23.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 1Q23 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments decreased 17.5% QoQ to 1,826K in the first quarter, while quarterly capacity was 2,522K. Overall utilization rate in 1Q23 was 70%.

Wafer Shipments 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Wafer Shipments

(8" K equivalents) 1,826 2,213 2,597 2,622 2,513 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Utilization Rate 70% 90% 100%+ 100%+ 100%+ Total Capacity

(8" K equivalents) 2,522 2,543 2,539 2,528 2,420

Capacity4

Total capacity in the first quarter decreased to 2,522K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the second quarter of 2023 to 2,626K 8-inch equivalent wafers, primarily representing the capacity expansion at 12A facility.

Annual Capacity in thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2022 2021 2020 2019 FAB 2Q23E 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 WTK 6" 5 - 0.15 335 329 371 370 WTK 6" 82 80 85 85 8A 8" 3 - 0.11 765 755 802 825 8A 8" 207 189 192 192 8C 8" 0.35 - 0.11 459 459 452 436 8C 8" 120 113 115 115 8D 8" 0.18 - 0.09 410 380 371 359 8D 8" 109 101 103 103 8E 8" 0.6 - 0.14 469 457 449 426 8E 8" 122 116 118 118 8F 8" 0.18 - 0.11 550 514 485 434 8F 8" 145 136 138 138 8S 8" 0.18 - 0.11 443 408 373 372 8S 8" 112 109 111 111 8N 8" 0.5 - 0.11 952 917 917 831 8N 8" 248 244 245 242 12A 12" 0.13 - 0.014 1,170 1,070 1,044 997 12A 12" 321 305 301 301 12i 12" 0.13 - 0.040 655 641 628 595 12i 12" 164 162 164 164 12X 12" 0.080 - 0.022 314 284 217 203 12X 12" 80 78 80 80 12M 12" 0.13 - 0.040 436 395 391 98 12M 12" 110 108 110 110 Total(1) 10,031 9,453 9,188 8,148 Total 2,626 2,522 2,543 2,539 YoY Growth Rate 6% 3% 13% 6%

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 1Q23 totaled US$998 million. 2023 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.0 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 CAPEX $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.7

2023 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 10% 90% US$3.0 billion

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: To remain flat

ASP in USD: To remain flat

Gross Profit Margin: Will be in the mid-30% range

Capacity Utilization: low-70% range

2023 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Feb. 1, 2023 UMC and Cadence Collaborate on 3D-IC Hybrid Bonding Reference Flow Feb. 22, 2023 UMC Board of Directors Announces Proposals for its Annual Shareholders Meeting Mar. 2, 2023 UMC Introduces New 28eHV+ Platform for Wireless, VR/AR, and IoT Display Applications Mar. 7, 2023 Infineon and UMC Extend Automotive Partnership with Long-Term Agreement for 40nm eNVM Microcontroller Production Mar. 17, 2023 UMC Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center Breaks Ground for a Zero Waste Future Mar. 28, 2023 Memory and UMC Expand Low-Power Memory Solutions for AIoT and Mobile Markets with 22nm RRAM Qualification

Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 5:00 AM (New York) / 10:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes: Taiwan Number: 02 3396 1191 Taiwan Toll Free: 0080 185 4007 USA Toll Free: +1 866 212 5567 Other Areas: +886 2 3396 1191 Access Code: 9816026#

A live webcast and replay of the 1Q23 results announcement will be available at www.umc.com under the "Investors / Events" section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include logic/mixed-signal, embedded high-voltage, embedded non-volatile-memory, RFSOI and BCD. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity of approximately 850,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. Most of UMC's 12-inch and 8-inch fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the first quarter of 2023; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading "First Quarter of 2023 Outlook and Guidance."

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of March 31, 2023 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) March 31, 2023 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,645 171,834 31.3% Accounts receivable, net 889 27,065 4.9% Inventories, net 1,074 32,679 6.0% Other current assets 341 10,389 1.8% Total current assets 7,949 241,967 44.0% Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,368 72,087 13.1% Property, plant and equipment 6,314 192,185 35.0% Right-of-use assets 248 7,540 1.4% Other non-current assets 1,177 35,852 6.5% Total non-current assets 10,107 307,664 56.0% Total assets 18,056 549,631 100.0% Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 3 100 0.0% Payables 2,311 70,346 12.8% Current portion of long-term liabilities 318 9,674 1.8% Other current liabilities 847 25,766 4.7% Total current liabilities 3,479 105,886 19.3% Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 689 20,986 3.8% Long-term loans 536 16,317 3.0% Lease liabilities, noncurrent 170 5,187 0.9% Other non-current liabilities 1,502 45,705 8.3% Total non-current liabilities 2,897 88,195 16.0% Total liabilities 6,376 194,081 35.3% Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 4,108 125,047 22.8% Additional paid-in capital 426 12,976 2.3% Retained earnings and other components of equity 7,135 217,183 39.5% Total equity attributable to the parent company 11,669 355,206 64.6% Non-controlling interests 11 344 0.1% Total equity 11,680 355,550 64.7% Total liabilities and equity 18,056 549,631 100.0% Note:New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Chg. March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,781 54,209 2,084 63,423 (14.5 %) 1,781 54,209 2,229 67,836 (20.1 %) Operating costs (1,149 ) (34,985 ) (1,180 ) (35,919 ) (2.6 %) (1,149 ) (34,985 ) (1,272 ) (38,712 ) (9.6 %) Gross profit 632 19,224 904 27,504 (30.1 %) 632 19,224 957 29,124 (34.0 %) 35.5 % 35.5 % 43.4 % 43.4 % 35.5 % 35.5 % 42.9 % 42.9 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (31 ) (950 ) (41 ) (1,255 ) (24.3 %) (31 ) (950 ) (31 ) (953 ) (0.3 %) - General and administrative expenses (69 ) (2,102 ) (73 ) (2,226 ) (5.6 %) (69 ) (2,102 ) (80 ) (2,438 ) (13.8 %) - Research and development expenses (91 ) (2,767 ) (100 ) (3,033 ) (8.8 %) (91 ) (2,767 ) (112 ) (3,407 ) (18.8 %) - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) 1 39 0 1 3,983.2 % 1 39 (0 ) (0 ) - Subtotal (190 ) (5,780 ) (214 ) (6,513 ) (11.3 %) (190 ) (5,780 ) (223 ) (6,798 ) (15.0 %) Net other operating income and expenses 34 1,037 44 1,343 (22.8 %) 34 1,037 43 1,311 (20.9 %) Operating income 476 14,481 734 22,334 (35.2 %) 476 14,481 777 23,637 (38.7 %) 26.7 % 26.7 % 35.2 % 35.2 % 26.7 % 26.7 % 34.8 % 34.8 % Net non-operating income and expenses 152 4,647 43 1,314 253.8 % 152 4,647 29 889 422.6 % Income from continuing operations before income tax 628 19,128 777 23,648 (19.1 %) 628 19,128 806 24,526 (22.0 %) 35.3 % 35.3 % 37.3 % 37.3 % 35.3 % 35.3 % 36.2 % 36.2 % Income tax expense (90 ) (2,743 ) (118 ) (3,582 ) (23.4 %) (90 ) (2,743 ) (178 ) (5,406 ) (49.2 %) Net income 538 16,385 659 20,066 (18.3 %) 538 16,385 628 19,120 (14.3 %) 30.2 % 30.2 % 31.6 % 31.6 % 30.2 % 30.2 % 28.2 % 28.2 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 110 3,325 47 1,422 133.9 % 110 3,325 14 429 674.4 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 648 19,710 706 21,488 (8.3 %) 648 19,710 642 19,549 0.8 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 532 16,183 651 19,808 (18.3 %) 532 16,183 626 19,068 (15.1 %) Non-controlling interests 6 202 8 258 (21.9 %) 6 202 2 52 287.1 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 641 19,508 697 21,229 (8.1 %) 641 19,508 641 19,497 0.1 % Non-controlling interests 7 202 9 259 (21.9 %) 7 202 1 52 287.7 % Earnings per share-basic 0.043 1.31 0.053 1.61 0.043 1.31 0.051 1.54 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.215 6.55 0.264 8.05 0.215 6.55 0.253 7.70 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,349 12,283 12,349 12,349 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,781 54,209 100.0 % 1,781 54,209 100.0 % Operating costs (1,149 ) (34,985 ) (64.5 %) (1,149 ) (34,985 ) (64.5 %) Gross profit 632 19,224 35.5 % 632 19,224 35.5 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (31 ) (950 ) (1.8 %) (31 ) (950 ) (1.8 %) - General and administrative expenses (69 ) (2,102 ) (3.9 %) (69 ) (2,102 ) (3.9 %) - Research and development expenses (91 ) (2,767 ) (5.1 %) (91 ) (2,767 ) (5.1 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 1 39 0.1 % 1 39 0.1 % Subtotal (190 ) (5,780 ) (10.7 %) (190 ) (5,780 ) (10.7 %) Net other operating income and expenses 34 1,037 1.9 % 34 1,037 1.9 % Operating income 476 14,481 26.7 % 476 14,481 26.7 % Net non-operating income and expenses 152 4,647 8.6 % 152 4,647 8.6 % Income from continuing operations before income tax 628 19,128 35.3 % 628 19,128 35.3 % Income tax expense (90 ) (2,743 ) (5.1 %) (90 ) (2,743 ) (5.1 %) Net income 538 16,385 30.2 % 538 16,385 30.2 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 110 3,325 6.2 % 110 3,325 6.2 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 648 19,710 36.4 % 648 19,710 36.4 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 532 16,183 29.9 % 532 16,183 29.9 % Non-controlling interests 6 202 0.3 % 6 202 0.3 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 641 19,508 36.0 % 641 19,508 36.0 % Non-controlling interests 7 202 0.4 % 7 202 0.4 % Earnings per share-basic 0.043 1.31 0.043 1.31 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.215 6.55 0.215 6.55 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,349 12,349 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities : Net income before tax 628 19,128 Depreciation & Amortization 325 9,903 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (107 ) (3,248 ) Income tax paid (96 ) (2,936 ) Changes in working capital & others 136 4,117 Net cash provided by operating activities 886 26,964 Cash flows from investing activities : Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost 20 598 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (978 ) (29,756 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (17 ) (528 ) Others 3 100 Net cash used in investing activities (972 ) (29,586 ) Cash flows from financing activities : Increase in short-term loans 3 100 Proceeds from long-term loans 0 5 Repayments of long-term loans (19 ) (590 ) Increase in guarantee deposits 65 1,991 Others (5 ) (159 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 44 1,347 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (23 ) (710 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (65 ) (1,985 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,710 173,819 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,645 171,834 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar.

______________________________

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, and the equivalent three-month period that ended March 31, 2022. For all 1Q23 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT$ 30.44 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

Contacts

Michael Lin / David Wong

UMC, Investor Relations

+ 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900

jinhong_lin@umc.com

david_wong@umc.com