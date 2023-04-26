TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the first quarter of 2023.
First quarter consolidated revenue was NT$54.2 billion, decreasing 20.1% QoQ from NT$67.8 billion in 4Q22. Compared to a year ago, 1Q23 revenue declined 14.5% YoY from NT$63.4 billion in 1Q22. Consolidated gross margin for 1Q23 was 35.5%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$16.2 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.31.
Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "In the first quarter of 2023, our business was impacted by sluggish wafer demand as customers continued to digest elevated inventory levels. In line with guidance previously provided, wafer shipments fell 17.5% QoQ and utilization rate dropped to 70%, while average selling price stayed firm during the quarter. Factoring in a less favorable foreign exchange rate, revenue in the first quarter fell 20.1% QoQ. Despite lower utilization, gross margin remained firm at 35.5%, reflecting improved structural profitability and optimized product mix. Although demand weakened across major end markets, our automotive and industrial segments posted growth during the quarter. Automotive sales, in particular, accounted for 17% of overall first quarter revenue. While this partially reflects declines in other segments, we expect automotive to remain a significant revenue contributor and key growth driver for UMC going forward, as IC content in cars continue to increase driven by electrification and autonomous driving."
Co-president Wang said: "Entering the second quarter of 2023, we expect customers' inventory correction to linger given the softness in overall end market demand. As a result, our wafer shipment will be flat this quarter. Meanwhile, the Company continues to implement strict cost control measures to ensure our profitability remains intact through near-term cyclicality. Going forward, we believe our strategy of focusing on the development of differentiated solutions across numerous logic and specialty technology platforms such as eHV, RFSOI, and BCD will help us secure future business and expand our presence in the IC industry. While positioning for future business growth, UMC is also committed to maintaining a high dividend payout ratio. In Q1, the Board of Directors proposed to distribute a cash dividend of approximately NT$3.60 per share, subject to shareholders' approval."
"UMC has invested in a number of initiatives over the years to minimize the environmental impact of our operations, such as increasing the reuse rate of resources in our fabs. Last month, we announced that we will be building the Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center at our Fab 12A. The new facility, which will process semiconductor manufacturing waste into value-added products that can be reused or sold, is expected to reduce waste from UMC's Taiwan manufacturing sites by one-third. This NT$1.8 billion project represents our commitment to sustainable practices as well as innovative solutions that create value for the Company and our stakeholders," Co-president Wang added.
Summary of Operating Results
Operating Results
(Amount: NT$ million)
1Q23
4Q22
QoQ %
1Q22
YoY %
Operating Revenues
54,209
67,836
(20.1)
63,423
(14.5)
Gross Profit
19,224
29,124
(34.0)
27,504
(30.1)
Operating Expenses
(5,780)
(6,798)
(15.0)
(6,513)
(11.3)
Net Other Operating Income and Expenses
1,037
1,311
(20.9)
1,343
(22.8)
Operating Income
14,481
23,637
(38.7)
22,334
(35.2)
Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses
4,647
889
422.6
1,314
253.8
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent
16,183
19,068
(15.1)
19,808
(18.3)
EPS (NT$ per share)
1.31
1.54
1.61
(US$ per ADS)
0.215
0.253
0.264
First quarter operating revenues declined by 20.1% sequentially to NT$54.21 billion as inventory correction continued within the semi industry, lowering wafer shipments. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 41% of wafer revenue. Gross profit decreased 34% QoQ to NT$19.22 billion, or 35.5% of revenue. Operating expenses declined 15% QoQ to NT$5.78 billion. Net other operating income declined to NT$1.04 billion. Net non-operating income totaled NT$4.65 billion, reflecting the mark to market securities. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$16.18 billion.
Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.31. Earnings per ADS was US$0.215. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q23 was 12,348,880,384, compared with 12,348,880,384 shares in 4Q22 and 12,283,479,334 shares in 1Q22. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,597,236,266 in 1Q23, compared with 12,684,106,050 shares in 4Q22 and 12,534,728,721 shares in 1Q22. The fully diluted shares counted on March 31, 2023 were approximately 12,597,236,000.
Detailed Financials Section
Operating revenues decreased to NT$54.21 billion. COGS declined 9.6% to NT$34.99 billion, which included 11% sequential decrease in other manufacturing costs. Gross profit fell 34% QoQ to NT$19.22 billion. Operating expenses declined to NT$5.78 billion, as R&D fell 18.8% to NT$2.77 billion, representing 5.1% of revenue while G&A sequentially declined 13.8% to NT$2.10 billion. Net other operating income was NT$1.04 billion. In 1Q23, operating income declined 38.7% QoQ to NT$14.48 billion.
COGS & Expenses
(Amount: NT$ million)
1Q23
4Q22
QoQ %
1Q22
YoY %
Operating Revenues
54,209
67,836
(20.1)
63,423
(14.5)
COGS
(34,985)
(38,712)
(9.6)
(35,919)
(2.6)
Depreciation
(8,439)
(8,898)
(5.2)
(9,807)
(13.9)
Other Mfg. Costs
(26,546)
(29,814)
(11.0)
(26,112)
1.7
Gross Profit
19,224
29,124
(34.0)
27,504
(30.1)
Gross Margin (%)
35.5%
42.9%
43.4%
Operating Expenses
(5,780)
(6,798)
(15.0)
(6,513)
(11.3)
G&A
(2,102)
(2,438)
(13.8)
(2,226)
(5.6)
Sales & Marketing
(950)
(953)
(0.3)
(1,255)
(24.3)
R&D
(2,767)
(3,407)
(18.8)
(3,033)
(8.8)
Expected Credit Impairment gain (loss)
39
(0)
-
1
3,983.2
Net Other Operating Income & Expenses
1,037
1,311
(20.9)
1,343
(22.8)
Operating Income
14,481
23,637
(38.7)
22,334
(35.2)
Net non-operating income in 1Q23 was NT$4.65 billion, primarily reflecting the NT$3.99 billion in net investment gain and the NT$0.91 billion in net interest income partially offset by the NT$0.24 billion in exchange loss.
Non-Operating Income and Expenses
(Amount: NT$ million)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Non-Operating Income and Expenses
4,647
889
1,314
Net Interest Income and Expenses
908
584
(323)
Net Investment Gain and Loss
3,987
1,382
576
Exchange Gain and Loss
(239)
(1,057)
926
Other Gain and Loss
(9)
(20)
135
In 1Q23, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$26.96 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$29.59 billion, which included NT$30.38 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash outflow of NT$3.42 billion. Cash inflow from financing was NT$1.35 billion, primarily from a NT$1.99 billion in increase in deposits-in partially offset by a NT$0.49 billion in repayment of bank loans. Net cash outflow in 1Q23 totaled NT$1.99 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$2.43 billion in bank loans.
Cash Flow Summary
(Amount: NT$ million)
For the 3-Month Period Ended
Mar. 31, 2023
For the 3-Month Period Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
26,964
40,956
Net income before tax
19,128
24,526
Depreciation & Amortization
9,903
10,477
Share of profit of associates and
joint ventures
(3,248)
(1,705)
Income tax paid
(2,936)
(385)
Changes in working capital & others
4,117
8,043
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
(29,586)
(36,045)
Decrease in financial assets measured
at amortized cost
598
9
Acquisition of PP&E
(29,756)
(35,951)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(528)
(440)
Others
100
337
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
1,347
(9,185)
Bank loans
(485)
(8,082)
Increase (decrease) in deposits-in
1,991
(389)
Others
(159)
(714)
Effect of Exchange Rate
(710)
(2,556)
Net Cash Flow
(1,985)
(6,830)
Beginning balance
173,819
180,649
Ending balance
171,834
173,819
Cash and cash equivalents slightly decreased to NT$171.83 billion. Days of inventory increased by 11 days to 83 days.
Current Assets
(Amount: NT$ billion)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Cash and Cash Equivalents
171.83
173.82
172.17
Accounts Receivable
27.07
36.98
38.05
Days Sales Outstanding
54
55
53
Inventories, net
32.68
31.07
25.40
Days of Inventory
83
72
61
Total Current Assets
241.97
252.37
249.68
Current liabilities slightly decreased to NT$105.89 billion. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$37.30 billion. Total liabilities decreased to NT$194.08 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 55%.
Liabilities
(Amount: NT$ billion)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Total Current Liabilities
105.89
108.57
93.12
Accounts Payable
9.21
8.98
9.06
Short-Term Credit / Bonds
9.77
7.59
22.58
Payables on Equipment
18.44
18.63
7.63
Other
68.47
73.37
53.85
Long-Term Credit / Bonds
37.30
39.88
50.07
Long-Term Investment Liabilities
4.26
4.22
8.59
Total Liabilities
194.08
197.60
180.62
Debt to Equity
55%
59%
60%
Analysis of Revenue2
Revenue from Asia-Pacific declined to 50% while business from North America was 31% of sales. Business from Europe increased to 11% while contribution from Japan was 8%.
Revenue Breakdown by Region
Region
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
North America
31%
30%
23%
22%
22%
Asia Pacific
50%
54%
62%
65%
64%
Europe
11%
9%
9%
8%
8%
Japan
8%
7%
6%
5%
6%
Revenue contribution from 22/28nm declined to 26% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution was 15% of sales.
Revenue Breakdown by Geometry
Geometry
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
14nm and below
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
14nm
26%
28%
25%
22%
20%
28nm
15%
17%
17%
18%
18%
40nm
19%
17%
18%
19%
19%
65nm
10%
9%
8%
7%
8%
90nm
12%
12%
12%
12%
12%
0.13um
10%
10%
10%
12%
13%
0.18um
6%
5%
8%
8%
7%
0.5um and above
2%
2%
2%
2%
3%
Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 77% of revenue.
Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type
Customer Type
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
Fabless
77%
81%
83%
86%
87%
IDM
23%
19%
17%
14%
13%
Revenue from the communication segment represented 44%, while business from computer applications decreased to 9%. Business from consumer applications was 24% as other segments grew to 23% of revenue.
Revenue Breakdown by Application (1)
Application
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
Computer
9%
12%
14%
16%
17%
Communication
44%
45%
45%
45%
45%
Consumer
24%
25%
27%
27%
26%
Others
23%
18%
14%
12%
12%
(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.
Blended ASP Trend
Blended average selling price (ASP) grew slightly in 1Q23.
(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 1Q23 ASP)
Shipment and Utilization Rate3
Wafer shipments decreased 17.5% QoQ to 1,826K in the first quarter, while quarterly capacity was 2,522K. Overall utilization rate in 1Q23 was 70%.
Wafer Shipments
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
Wafer Shipments
1,826
2,213
2,597
2,622
2,513
Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
Utilization Rate
70%
90%
100%+
100%+
100%+
Total Capacity
2,522
2,543
2,539
2,528
2,420
Capacity4
Total capacity in the first quarter decreased to 2,522K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the second quarter of 2023 to 2,626K 8-inch equivalent wafers, primarily representing the capacity expansion at 12A facility.
Annual Capacity in
thousands of wafers
Quarterly Capacity in
thousands of wafers
FAB
Geometry
2022
2021
2020
2019
FAB
2Q23E
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
WTK
6"
5 - 0.15
335
329
371
370
WTK
6"
82
80
85
85
8A
8"
3 - 0.11
765
755
802
825
8A
8"
207
189
192
192
8C
8"
0.35 - 0.11
459
459
452
436
8C
8"
120
113
115
115
8D
8"
0.18 - 0.09
410
380
371
359
8D
8"
109
101
103
103
8E
8"
0.6 - 0.14
469
457
449
426
8E
8"
122
116
118
118
8F
8"
0.18 - 0.11
550
514
485
434
8F
8"
145
136
138
138
8S
8"
0.18 - 0.11
443
408
373
372
8S
8"
112
109
111
111
8N
8"
0.5 - 0.11
952
917
917
831
8N
8"
248
244
245
242
12A
12"
0.13 - 0.014
1,170
1,070
1,044
997
12A
12"
321
305
301
301
12i
12"
0.13 - 0.040
655
641
628
595
12i
12"
164
162
164
164
12X
12"
0.080 - 0.022
314
284
217
203
12X
12"
80
78
80
80
12M
12"
0.13 - 0.040
436
395
391
98
12M
12"
110
108
110
110
Total(1)
10,031
9,453
9,188
8,148
Total
2,626
2,522
2,543
2,539
YoY Growth Rate
6%
3%
13%
6%
(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.
CAPEX
CAPEX spending in 1Q23 totaled US$998 million. 2023 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.0 billion.
Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion
Year
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
CAPEX
$ 2.7
$ 1.8
$ 1.0
$ 0.6
$ 0.7
|2023 CAPEX Plan
8"
12"
Total
10%
90%
US$3.0 billion
Second Quarter 2023 Outlook & Guidance
Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:
- Wafer Shipments: To remain flat
- ASP in USD: To remain flat
- Gross Profit Margin: Will be in the mid-30% range
- Capacity Utilization: low-70% range
- 2023 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion
Recent Developments / Announcements
Feb. 1, 2023
UMC and Cadence Collaborate on 3D-IC Hybrid Bonding Reference Flow
Feb. 22, 2023
UMC Board of Directors Announces Proposals for its Annual Shareholders Meeting
Mar. 2, 2023
UMC Introduces New 28eHV+ Platform for Wireless, VR/AR, and IoT Display Applications
Mar. 7, 2023
Infineon and UMC Extend Automotive Partnership with Long-Term Agreement for 40nm eNVM Microcontroller Production
Mar. 17, 2023
UMC Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center Breaks Ground for a Zero Waste Future
Mar. 28, 2023
Memory and UMC Expand Low-Power Memory Solutions for AIoT and Mobile Markets with 22nm RRAM Qualification
Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements
- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -
|UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet
|As of March 31, 2023
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|March 31, 2023
|US$
|NT$
|%
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
5,645
171,834
31.3%
|Accounts receivable, net
889
27,065
4.9%
|Inventories, net
1,074
32,679
6.0%
|Other current assets
341
10,389
1.8%
|Total current assets
7,949
241,967
44.0%
|Non-current assets
|Funds and investments
2,368
72,087
13.1%
|Property, plant and equipment
6,314
192,185
35.0%
|Right-of-use assets
248
7,540
1.4%
|Other non-current assets
1,177
35,852
6.5%
|Total non-current assets
10,107
307,664
56.0%
|Total assets
18,056
549,631
100.0%
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Short-term loans
3
100
0.0%
|Payables
2,311
70,346
12.8%
|Current portion of long-term liabilities
318
9,674
1.8%
|Other current liabilities
847
25,766
4.7%
|Total current liabilities
3,479
105,886
19.3%
|Non-current liabilities
|Bonds payable
689
20,986
3.8%
|Long-term loans
536
16,317
3.0%
|Lease liabilities, noncurrent
170
5,187
0.9%
|Other non-current liabilities
1,502
45,705
8.3%
|Total non-current liabilities
2,897
88,195
16.0%
|Total liabilities
6,376
194,081
35.3%
|Equity
|Equity attributable to the parent company
|Capital
4,108
125,047
22.8%
|Additional paid-in capital
426
12,976
2.3%
|Retained earnings and other components of equity
7,135
217,183
39.5%
|Total equity attributable to the parent company
11,669
355,206
64.6%
|Non-controlling interests
11
344
0.1%
|Total equity
11,680
355,550
64.7%
|Total liabilities and equity
18,056
549,631
100.0%
|Note:New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar.
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
|Year over Year Comparison
|Quarter over Quarter Comparison
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Three-Month Period Ended
|March 31, 2023
|March 31, 2022
|Chg.
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Chg.
|US$
|NT$
|US$
|NT$
|%
|US$
|NT$
|US$
|NT$
|%
|Operating revenues
1,781
54,209
2,084
63,423
(14.5
%)
1,781
54,209
2,229
67,836
(20.1
%)
|Operating costs
(1,149
)
(34,985
)
(1,180
)
(35,919
)
(2.6
%)
(1,149
)
(34,985
)
(1,272
)
(38,712
)
(9.6
%)
|Gross profit
632
19,224
904
27,504
(30.1
%)
632
19,224
957
29,124
(34.0
%)
35.5
%
35.5
%
43.4
%
43.4
%
35.5
%
35.5
%
42.9
%
42.9
%
|Operating expenses
|- Sales and marketing expenses
(31
)
(950
)
(41
)
(1,255
)
(24.3
%)
(31
)
(950
)
(31
)
(953
)
(0.3
%)
|- General and administrative expenses
(69
)
(2,102
)
(73
)
(2,226
)
(5.6
%)
(69
)
(2,102
)
(80
)
(2,438
)
(13.8
%)
|- Research and development expenses
(91
)
(2,767
)
(100
)
(3,033
)
(8.8
%)
(91
)
(2,767
)
(112
)
(3,407
)
(18.8
%)
|- Expected credit impairment gain (loss)
1
39
0
1
3,983.2
%
1
39
(0
)
(0
)
-
|Subtotal
(190
)
(5,780
)
(214
)
(6,513
)
(11.3
%)
(190
)
(5,780
)
(223
)
(6,798
)
(15.0
%)
|Net other operating income and expenses
34
1,037
44
1,343
(22.8
%)
34
1,037
43
1,311
(20.9
%)
|Operating income
476
14,481
734
22,334
(35.2
%)
476
14,481
777
23,637
(38.7
%)
26.7
%
26.7
%
35.2
%
35.2
%
26.7
%
26.7
%
34.8
%
34.8
%
|Net non-operating income and expenses
152
4,647
43
1,314
253.8
%
152
4,647
29
889
422.6
%
|Income from continuing operations before income tax
628
19,128
777
23,648
(19.1
%)
628
19,128
806
24,526
(22.0
%)
35.3
%
35.3
%
37.3
%
37.3
%
35.3
%
35.3
%
36.2
%
36.2
%
|Income tax expense
(90
)
(2,743
)
(118
)
(3,582
)
(23.4
%)
(90
)
(2,743
)
(178
)
(5,406
)
(49.2
%)
|Net income
538
16,385
659
20,066
(18.3
%)
538
16,385
628
19,120
(14.3
%)
30.2
%
30.2
%
31.6
%
31.6
%
30.2
%
30.2
%
28.2
%
28.2
%
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
110
3,325
47
1,422
133.9
%
110
3,325
14
429
674.4
%
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
648
19,710
706
21,488
(8.3
%)
648
19,710
642
19,549
0.8
%
|Net income attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
532
16,183
651
19,808
(18.3
%)
532
16,183
626
19,068
(15.1
%)
|Non-controlling interests
6
202
8
258
(21.9
%)
6
202
2
52
287.1
%
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
641
19,508
697
21,229
(8.1
%)
641
19,508
641
19,497
0.1
%
|Non-controlling interests
7
202
9
259
(21.9
%)
7
202
1
52
287.7
%
|Earnings per share-basic
0.043
1.31
0.053
1.61
0.043
1.31
0.051
1.54
|Earnings per ADS (2)
0.215
6.55
0.264
8.05
0.215
6.55
0.253
7.70
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions)
12,349
12,283
12,349
12,349
|Notes:
|(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar.
|(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
|UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
|March 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|US$
|NT$
|%
|US$
|NT$
|%
|Operating revenues
1,781
54,209
100.0
%
1,781
54,209
100.0
%
|Operating costs
(1,149
)
(34,985
)
(64.5
%)
(1,149
)
(34,985
)
(64.5
%)
|Gross profit
632
19,224
35.5
%
632
19,224
35.5
%
|Operating expenses
|- Sales and marketing expenses
(31
)
(950
)
(1.8
%)
(31
)
(950
)
(1.8
%)
|- General and administrative expenses
(69
)
(2,102
)
(3.9
%)
(69
)
(2,102
)
(3.9
%)
|- Research and development expenses
(91
)
(2,767
)
(5.1
%)
(91
)
(2,767
)
(5.1
%)
|- Expected credit impairment gain
1
39
0.1
%
1
39
0.1
%
|Subtotal
(190
)
(5,780
)
(10.7
%)
(190
)
(5,780
)
(10.7
%)
|Net other operating income and expenses
34
1,037
1.9
%
34
1,037
1.9
%
|Operating income
476
14,481
26.7
%
476
14,481
26.7
%
|Net non-operating income and expenses
152
4,647
8.6
%
152
4,647
8.6
%
|Income from continuing operations before income tax
628
19,128
35.3
%
628
19,128
35.3
%
|Income tax expense
(90
)
(2,743
)
(5.1
%)
(90
)
(2,743
)
(5.1
%)
|Net income
538
16,385
30.2
%
538
16,385
30.2
%
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
110
3,325
6.2
%
110
3,325
6.2
%
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
648
19,710
36.4
%
648
19,710
36.4
%
|Net income attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
532
16,183
29.9
%
532
16,183
29.9
%
|Non-controlling interests
6
202
0.3
%
6
202
0.3
%
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
641
19,508
36.0
%
641
19,508
36.0
%
|Non-controlling interests
7
202
0.4
%
7
202
0.4
%
|Earnings per share-basic
0.043
1.31
0.043
1.31
|Earnings per ADS (2)
0.215
6.55
0.215
6.55
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions)
12,349
12,349
|Notes:
|(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar.
|(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
|For The Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|US$
|NT$
|Cash flows from operating activities :
|Net income before tax
628
19,128
|Depreciation & Amortization
325
9,903
|Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
(107
)
(3,248
)
|Income tax paid
(96
)
(2,936
)
|Changes in working capital & others
136
4,117
|Net cash provided by operating activities
886
26,964
|Cash flows from investing activities :
|Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost
20
598
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(978
)
(29,756
)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
(17
)
(528
)
|Others
3
100
|Net cash used in investing activities
(972
)
(29,586
)
|Cash flows from financing activities :
|Increase in short-term loans
3
100
|Proceeds from long-term loans
0
5
|Repayments of long-term loans
(19
)
(590
)
|Increase in guarantee deposits
65
1,991
|Others
(5
)
(159
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
44
1,347
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(23
)
(710
)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(65
)
(1,985
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,710
173,819
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,645
171,834
|Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.44 per U.S. Dollar.
______________________________
1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, and the equivalent three-month period that ended March 31, 2022. For all 1Q23 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT$ 30.44 per U.S. Dollar.
2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales
3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity
4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.
