Interprefy unveils next-generation AI event translator Aivia

- Real-time speech translation solution aims to completely remove global event language barriers -

ZURICH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: Multilingual meeting technology and services provider Interprefy has today unveiled Interprefy Aivia, the world's first advanced automated speech translation service for online and live events, at Event Tech Live in Las Vegas.

Able to pick up and translate speech in real-time, the artificial intelligence (AI) based real-time translation solution is the first of its kind to be made available to the public, bringing accurate, AI-translated audio and captions to global audiences at the touch of a button.

The solution will be available in 24 languages and regional accents initially, with many more to come in the near future, and is immediately available for in-person audiences as well as for major platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and ON24.

Interprefy's approach to achieving real-time audio translation excellence is unique: "We have spent the last few years developing an AI-benchmarking platform that assesses the best engine for each language combination. By bringing the best AI technology together with our years of experience, thousands of events supported, and our technical expertise, we believe we have produced the most accurate and flexible AI speech translation tool available on the market today," Oddmund Braaten, CEO at Interprefy, said.

Aivia completes Interprefy's world-renowned end-to-end remote simultaneous and sign language interpretation offering by providing a cost-effective AI-powered real-time translation solution for scenarios like webinars, training, town halls, or conferences.

According to Braaten, AI is no substitute for professional interpreters in certain scenarios: "Especially in diplomatic conversations, or regulatory sessions, a skilled linguist will continue to outperform AI, as they are able to read the audience and provide nuanced localisation to accommodate sarcasm, humor, or idioms."

While remote interpretation technology continues to grow the demand for simultaneous interpretation, AI can provide a high-quality solution for market segments where nuance is rare: "Aivia can provide language access where the support from professional interpreters is considered impractical or unaffordable. Simultaneous interpretation is still a premium service today, and AI can help make language access available for a wide range of organisations and events with smaller budgets", Braaten concludes.

About Interprefy

Interprefy supports global businesses, institutions, NGOs, and even SMEs in reaching global audiences and facilitating truly multilingual conversations. The powerful combination of cloud-based and AI technology, linguistic talent, and world-class support makes it easy to add real-time interpretation from vetted professional interpreters and AI-powered live translation to any meeting, conference, or event.

Since 2015, Interprefy's remote-first global team has supported over 50,000 meetings and events all over the world - for a large range of clients, including the White House, UEFA, Google, and GlaxoSmithKline.

