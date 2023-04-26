Hanvixolar says four solar modules require about 5 hours of charging time to fully charge a smartphone. The mini panels use interdigitated back-contact solar cells from US manufacturer Maxeon.South Korean startup Hanvixolar has developed mini-solar modules that can be used to recharge portable computers and phones: They can also be used for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, biking and fishing. The panels can be combined in small solar array configurations to increase power generation and shorten charging time. They are detachable and can be piled up together for easy displacement. The ...

