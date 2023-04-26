Seren Global Media: Skin Logistics Launches £1.2m Series A Fundraising

The move comes as it launches in the US and prepares for a UK rollout

SWANSEA, WALES / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / A company in South Wales that has developed a new and innovative range of skincare products, has launched its Series A fundraising - hot on the heels of signing lucrative contracts and launching in the US and ahead of a UK rollout.

Skin Logistics, which produces the Platina range of premium, professional skin therapy products clinically proven to deliver unparalleled results and designed to complement and enhance the efficacy of high energy light-based skincare treatments, is seeking to raise £1.2 million from institutional investors, venture capital or business angels, ideally with experience and expertise in the professional cosmetic or medical technology space. The funding round has opened and will close by the end of May.

To date, the company has been funded by its founder shareholders and a loan from the Development Bank of Wales. However, with ambitious expansion plans in the pipeline, including a distribution agreement in the US, new contracts in the Middle East and an official launch to consumers in the UK, it is seeking new partners to assist on its journey.

The company was established in 2020 by Kevin Smith and Marc Clement, two entrepreneurs with a proven track record in the medical technology space, and three renowned specialists: Professor Peter Bjerring, one of Europe's most eminent dermatologists; Dr Dianne Quibell, a leading cosmetic doctor based in metro Boston, USA; and Panagis Voutsinas, a chemist and successful entrepreneur in the cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical sectors.

The team started the venture with the aim of developing a range of skincare products that were genuinely effective for all users but would also complement and enhance the effects of the growing range of high-energy devices used for skincare. A key breakthrough was the development of a mix of active ingredients able to penetrate the epidermal barrier. Additionally, the unique partnership created by this team has attracted global companies that require companion topicals for their devices.

Smith and Clement have strong track records in this space. They were both founders CyDen, a specialist in the design and manufacture of IPL (intense pulsed light) hair removal products for use at home. That company has now sold more than 2.5 million devices in 50 territories globally in partnership with P&G and under its own brand. Since that venture both have also enjoyed success launching and investing in other businesses.

Professor Peter Bjerring is the former Medical Director and Head of the Department of Dermatology at the Molholm Hospital, Denmark. Since 2019 he has served as the Clinical Professor at the Department of Dermatology, Aalborg University Hospital. He has published more than 250 scientific papers and contributed with more than 500 lectures at international congresses and scientific meetings. He is also the Past President of the European Society for Lasers in Dermatology and Past Vice President of the European Society for Laser Aesthetic Surgery.

Dianne Quibell is a world-renowned cosmetic laser surgeon, and aesthetic physician. She is the Vice President of the American Board of Laser Surgery (since 2008), and Fellow of The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. Quibell has lectured nationally and internationally since 2001 and was also Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She privately trains clinicians in aesthetic laser procedures, BOTOX®, fillers, and laser assisted lipolysis.

Kevin Smith, CEO of Skin Logistics, said:

"It is exciting to be embarking on a new journey in the full knowledge that the skin therapy system we have developed will make a real and tangible difference to our customers - unlike many of the premium products available off the shelf or through professional channels. The team we have pulled together is world class in their knowledge of both Dermatology and Laser Surgery also offering us a global perspective on the markets we wish to target. We uniquely also have the skills to conceptualise, develop, clinically evaluate, manufacture and deliver products for white label partners.

"We have already made several breakthroughs, secured some lucrative contracts and have momentum. This Series A round of funding will allow us to take the company to the next level in our target markets of choice."

