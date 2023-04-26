FirstService Corporation: FirstService Reports Very Strong First Quarter Results

Robust Organic Top-Line Growth Drives Profitability



Operating highlights:

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Revenues (millions) $ 1,018.4 $ 834.6 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 82.1 62.3 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 0.85 0.73 GAAP Operating Earnings (millions) 41.0 29.0 GAAP EPS 0.36 0.32

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported operating and financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were $1.02 billion, up 22% relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 17% from organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 32% to $82.1 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.85, representing 16% growth over the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $41.0 million, relative to $29.0 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.36 per share in the quarter, versus $0.32 in the same quarter a year ago.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter, building upon the strong results we delivered in Q4," said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. "The impressive organic growth and early year momentum across our brands sets us up for a strong expected performance in 2023," he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.9 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 27,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.?rstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $445.6 million for the first quarter, an increase of 13% versus the prior year, including 11% organic growth. Top-line performance was driven by new property management contract wins and very strong growth in our labour-related services across most markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $32.0 million, up from $30.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $22.7 million, versus $23.4 million in the first quarter of last year. Operating margins were impacted by the strong year-over-year growth of lower margin labour-driven services, including the ramp-up of certain seasonal amenity management operations.

FirstService Brands revenues for the first quarter totalled $572.9 million, up 30% relative to the prior year period. The revenue increase was comprised of 23% organic growth, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Top-line organic growth was exceptionally strong within our Century Fire Protection and restoration brands, the latter of which benefited from significant activity arising from area-wide weather events. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.8 million, up from $36.1 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $30.2 million, versus $15.8 million in the prior year quarter. Operating margins increased primarily as a result of operating leverage driven by the strong revenue growth across our service lines.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $4.7 million in the first quarter, relative to $4.2 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $11.9 million, relative to $10.1 million in the prior year period, with the increase primarily due to stock-based compensation expense.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. Our interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended (in thousands of US dollars) March 31 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 22,667 $ 18,821 Income tax 7,916 6,394 Other income (264 ) (535 ) Interest expense, net 10,631 4,366 Operating earnings 40,950 29,046 Depreciation and amortization 31,882 25,910 Acquisition-related items 2,107 1,561 Stock-based compensation expense 7,157 5,821 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,096 $ 62,338

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Three months ended (in thousands of US dollars) March 31 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 22,667 $ 18,821 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (2,433 ) (565 ) Acquisition-related items 2,107 1,561 Amortization of intangible assets 14,286 11,466 Stock-based compensation expense 7,157 5,821 Income tax on adjustments (5,575 ) (4,495 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (282 ) (228 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 37,927 $ 32,381 Three months ended (in US dollars) March 31 2023 2022 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.32 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.09 0.09 Acquisition-related items 0.05 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.23 0.19 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.12 0.10 Adjusted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.73





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Operating Results (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,018,445 $ 834,572 Cost of revenues 700,264 575,834 Selling, general and administrative expenses 243,242 202,221 Depreciation 17,596 14,444 Amortization of intangible assets 14,286 11,466 Acquisition-related items (1) 2,107 1,561 Operating earnings 40,950 29,046 Interest expense, net 10,631 4,366 Other income, net (264 ) (535 ) Earnings before income tax 30,583 25,215 Income tax 7,916 6,394 Net earnings 22,667 18,821 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 2,433 565 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 4,116 4,171 Net earnings attributable to Company 16,118 14,085 Net earnings per share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.32 Diluted 0.36 0.32 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.85 $ 0.73 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,396 44,085 Diluted 44,661 44,500

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,350 $ 136,219 Restricted cash 25,893 23,129 Accounts receivable 690,342 635,942 Prepaid and other current assets 336,511 313,582 Current assets 1,184,096 1,108,872 Other non-current assets 23,019 36,853 Deferred income tax 1,688 1,696 Fixed assets 171,577 167,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets 211,284 205,544 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,365,154 1,254,537 Total assets $ 2,956,818 $ 2,774,514 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 374,245 $ 398,313 Unearned revenues 161,284 125,542 Other current liabilities 25,834 28,324 Operating lease liabilities - current 49,951 49,145 Long-term debt - current 35,320 35,665 Current liabilities 646,634 636,989 Long-term debt - non-current 803,261 698,798 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 174,186 168,557 Other liabilities 80,783 78,178 Deferred income tax 65,069 51,097 Non-controlling interests 244,675 233,429 Shareholders' equity 942,210 907,466 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,956,818 $ 2,774,514 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 838,581 $ 734,463 Total debt, net of cash 707,231 598,244





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended March 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 22,667 $ 18,821 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 31,882 25,910 Deferred income tax (272 ) (623 ) Other 9,003 6,773 63,280 50,881 Changes in non cash working capital Accounts receivable (48,588 ) 24,834 Payables and accruals (30,406 ) (39,950 ) Other 15,411 (34,264 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (303 ) 1,501 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (82,351 ) - Purchases of fixed assets (21,481 ) (16,583 ) Other investing activities (5,304 ) (6,114 ) Net cash used in investing activities (109,136 ) (22,697 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 103,900 29,910 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (2,719 ) (5,764 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (8,956 ) (8,032 ) Other financing activities 15,122 7,539 Net cash provided by financing activities 107,347 23,653 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13 ) (134 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,105 ) 2,323 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 159,348 194,271 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 157,243 $ 196,594





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService (unaudited) Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended March 31 2023 Revenues $ 445,580 $ 572,865 $ - $ 1,018,445 Adjusted EBITDA 31,968 54,793 (4,665 ) 82,096 Operating earnings 22,712 30,160 (11,922 ) 40,950 2022 Revenues $ 394,083 $ 440,489 $ - $ 834,572 Adjusted EBITDA 30,410 36,082 (4,154 ) 62,338 Operating earnings 23,397 15,751 (10,102 ) 29,046

